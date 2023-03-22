Read news from:
Danish transport minister backs plan to introduce road congestion charges

Denmark’s transport minister Thomas Danielsen says he backs a long-term plan to impose road pricing, meaning car drivers would pay charges based on where they drive.

Published: 22 March 2023 11:26 CET
Denmark could introduce congestion charges on specific roads and areas by the end of the decade. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The Minister of Transport told newspaper Jyllands-Posten he sees road pricing, in which motorists pay directly for driving on particular roads or in particular areas, as a viable long-term option for Denmark, and that costs should be lower in rural areas than urban ones.

“I have no doubt that we will introduce road pricing for personal transport in the long term. It will be appropriate and wise, and that is my clear ambition,” Danielsen, who represents the Liberal Party, said to Jyllands-Posten.

“We must make it cheap to drive out in the countryside, where there is a long distance between the houses, where you often need two cars, and where there is not much public transport, and expensive in the cities, where there is congestion and a lot of public transport,” he also said.

Danielsen said that his party had opposed the measure back in 2011 when the Social Democrats had proposed it because payment and tracking technology were not ready. 

The congestion charge proposed for Copenhagen at the time would have been “unfair”, he said.

“Now, we can impose payments in an intelligent way for driving in places where there is most congestion,” he said.

Although road pricing will not appear in Denmark in the imminent future, the country will trial a system in two months’ time in a test involving 2,200 motorists to be taxed, according to Jyllands-Posten. The trial will take place primarily in Aarhus and Copenhagen and last until next year.

Its objective is to give motorists extra incentive to take public transport if they habitually drive on congested roads, Jyllands-Posten writes.

One of the lead researchers behind the trial, Ninette Pilegaard of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), told the newspaper that road pricing could realistically be expected to come into broad effect around 2030.

This means it is unlikely to be implemented by the current government, with at least one general election likely to take place before the system is ready.

But Danish governments cannot avoid introducing the tax at some point, Danielsen said in the interview, in which he also called road pricing a “winner” for both cities and the countryside.

COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen to get 1,000 new electric car charging ports

Copenhagen Municipality has signed a deal with contractors to install an additional 1,000 new charging ports for electric cars in the Danish capital.

Published: 22 March 2023 15:26 CET
The number of electric cars in Copenhagen is increasing, meaning the city is seeing a growing demand for charging points for electric vehicles belonging to both commuters and residents, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday.

A contract to install around 1,000 new electric parking spaces in the city has now been agreed with suppliers.

The deal is the first round in a larger process to add 4,100 electric charging spaces in the city by the end of 2025, under a 2022 municipal agreement.

The suppliers, Clever A/S, OK A.m.b.A and E.ON Drive Infrastructure, win the contracts based on considerations including price for users, construction time, sustainability and the rent they will pay to install their chargers in the parking spaces, the municipality said.

The municipality’s elected head of the city infrastructure committee (Teknik- og miljøborgmester), Line Barfod, welcomed the completion of the concession process.

“In Copenhagen, we agree politically that sustainability and the environment should be highly emphasised and we have similarly valued the price for residents highly to make it attractive to be park of the green conversion of the car park,” she said in the statement.

“I’m pleased that we can now look forward to better charging options in Copenhagen Municipality, making it easier to drive green if you need a car,” she said.

The specific locations of the new charging spaces is yet to be agreed between municipality and suppliers, but their position will eventually be listed on the Copenhagen Municipality website.

