Copenhagen to get 1,000 new electric car charging ports

The number of electric cars in Copenhagen is increasing, meaning the city is seeing a growing demand for charging points for electric vehicles belonging to both commuters and residents, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday.

A contract to install around 1,000 new electric parking spaces in the city has now been agreed with suppliers.

The deal is the first round in a larger process to add 4,100 electric charging spaces in the city by the end of 2025, under a 2022 municipal agreement.

The suppliers, Clever A/S, OK A.m.b.A and E.ON Drive Infrastructure, win the contracts based on considerations including price for users, construction time, sustainability and the rent they will pay to install their chargers in the parking spaces, the municipality said.

The municipality’s elected head of the city infrastructure committee (Teknik- og miljøborgmester), Line Barfod, welcomed the completion of the concession process.

“In Copenhagen, we agree politically that sustainability and the environment should be highly emphasised and we have similarly valued the price for residents highly to make it attractive to be park of the green conversion of the car park,” she said in the statement.

“I’m pleased that we can now look forward to better charging options in Copenhagen Municipality, making it easier to drive green if you need a car,” she said.

The specific locations of the new charging spaces is yet to be agreed between municipality and suppliers, but their position will eventually be listed on the Copenhagen Municipality website.

