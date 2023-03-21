Read news from:
Why the electric bicycle is gaining popularity in Denmark

Denmark is known as a cycling nation, but an increasing number of people in the Nordic country are opting for an electric motor on their bicycle.

Published: 21 March 2023 12:24 CET
The popularity of electric bicycles has charged forwards in Denmark over the last decade.

While very few electric cycles or elcykler were sold in 2011, almost a quarter of all bicycles sold lad year were fitted with electric motors, according to a new report from the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet).

The report is based on a survey of around 3,000 people in Denmark.

While the electric bike has traditionally been seen as a mode of transport for older members of society, its use has become more widespread according to the Minister of Transport, Thomas Danielsen, who said he welcomed the increased use of electric bikes.

The minister noted that 32 percent of electric cycle-owning Danes are now under the age of 40, pointing out its use in rural locations with less public transport coverage.

“When you live somewhere where buses don’t leave eight times an hour, you need an alternative. In this sense it’s positive that the electric bicycle is gaining ground,” he said.

“Where 10-15 kilometres is too much for pure pedal power, the electric bicycle can make (cycling) a genuine alternative for daily transport,” he said.

The electric cycle is most popular in regional towns, where 16 percent currently opt for the chargeable bike.

Reasons giving for preferring it in the report were its easier use over long distances and ability to save travelling time compared to the regular push-bike.

Around half of electric bicycle users in the survey said it had fully or partially replaced their car.

ENVIRONMENT

‘Pant’: Denmark recycles more cans and bottles than ever before

The number of bottles and cans recycled under Denmark’s ‘pant’ system set a new record last year, topping two billion units for the first time ever.

Published: 20 March 2023 15:44 CET
The number is equivalent to one recycled can or bottle per person in Denmark every day throughout the year, according to a press release by Dansk Retursystem, the company which operates the recycling system.

The figure is based on an annual report by the company totalling the amount of bottle and can recycling that ran through its systems in 2022.

There were signs as early as July last that an annual record will be set, according to the Dansk Retursystem statement. In that month, 200 million bottles and cans were returned via the “pant” system, which was a record for a calendar month.

The pant system is based on a small surcharge being paid on every bottle at the point of purchase. The surcharge, or deposit, is paid back to consumers when bottles are returned via specialized machines, which are located at most supermarkets.

In total, the excess of 2 billion cans and bottles for water, juice, soda and beer returned throughout the year was a 3.9 percent hike on the previous record, which was set in 2021.

Dansk Retursystem CEO Lars Krejberg Petersen praised consumers for “keeping up the good ‘pant’ habits” in Monday’s statement.

“We are obviously grateful at Dansk Retursystem for the large quantity of returns. It is based on support from consumers that we can ensure bottles and cans are reused for new things,” he said.

“In 2022 alone, this meant that we reduced CO2 admissions by 223,000 tonnes by recycling materials in comparison with having to produce new bottles and cans from virgin plastic, glass and aluminium,” he said.

For every 100 bottles and cans sold with the ‘pant’ mark on it, 92 were returned in Denmark last year. A return percentage of 92 percent is one of the highest of the world for recycling of drinks packaging.

