For members
HEALTH
What exactly is wrong with the Danish health system?
The Danish government has implemented an emergency plan to improve the country's health system, which is currently under strain. But what exactly are the problems facing Denmark's health service and what is being done about it?
Published: 20 March 2023 16:09 CET
Nurses protest outside Aalborg Hospital, autumn 2021. A nursing shortage is one of a number of major problems facing the Danish public health system. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
HISTORY
Why does Denmark have the world’s largest collection of brains?
Almost 10,000 preserved brains, collected over four decades in the 20th century, are still used today by researchers in Denmark.
Published: 17 March 2023 10:23 CET
