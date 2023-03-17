For members
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Denmark's sexual consent law 'working as intended', new national conservative party woos Aalborg councillor, central bank raises rate by 0.5 percent, and Denmark's puppy boom is at an end. Here's some of the news on Friday.
Published: 17 March 2023 07:53 CET
Denmark Democrats leader Inger Støjberg at a party leader debate with Nicolai Wammen, Martin Lidegaard, Søren Pape Poulsen, Pernille Vermund, Pia Olsen Dyhr, Alex Vanopslagh, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Morten Messerschmidt, Troels Lund Poulsen, and Mai Villadsen. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
