TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Denmark's sexual consent law 'working as intended', new national conservative party woos Aalborg councillor, central bank raises rate by 0.5 percent, and Denmark's puppy boom is at an end. Here's some of the news on Friday.

Published: 17 March 2023 07:53 CET
Denmark Democrats leader Inger Støjberg at a party leader debate with Nicolai Wammen, Martin Lidegaard, Søren Pape Poulsen, Pernille Vermund, Pia Olsen Dyhr, Alex Vanopslagh, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Morten Messerschmidt, Troels Lund Poulsen, and Mai Villadsen. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

New sexual consent law ‘used as intended’: DPP

A review of Denmark’s new sexual consent law by the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions has concluded that it has been used as intended in the two years since it was brought into the statutes. 

“During the past two years, we have seen convictions in cases where the victim has been passive during a sexual assault, which is within the newly criminalized area, where the starting point for the punishment level is one year and two months,”  Jessika Auken said in a press statement. “Our review of case law shows that the law has been applied as intended.” 

The new law, which requires both parties to give their consent before sexual intercourse takes place, came into force on January 1st, 2021.

Danish vocab: samtykke – consent

Former Danish People’s Party councillor joins Denmark Democrats 

Kristoffer Storm, a prominent city councillor in Aalborg, has announced that he is moving to Inger Støjberg’s Denmark Democrats party, in the latest win for Denmark’s newest far-right party. 

Storm was elected as a representative of the rival Danish People’s Party in 2021, but has been an independent since June last year. 

“Everyone who knows Kristoffer knows that he is an unusually skilled and serious politician. And he has done really, really well as a councillor, so it is a huge gain and joy for me that he is coming over to us now,” Støjberg told TV2.

Danish vocab: en kæmpestor gevinst – a huge gain

Danish central bank raises interest rate by 0.5 percent

Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken raised its interest rate by 0.5 percent on Thursday in response to a similar move by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Danish central bank confirmed the decision in a statement after the ECB earlier on Thursday increased its rate by the same amount, bringing it up to 3 percent.

The latest raise is the sixth time within the last year that the ECB has put its interest rate up.

The new rate is the highest set by the ECB since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

The Danish National Bank’s interest rates are slightly lower than the ECB’s — 2.6 percent for deposits and 2.75 percent for loans following Thursday’s increases. That is because Nationalbanken increased its interest rates by 0.15 percent less than the ECB the last time the rates were raised, at the start of February. Similarly, it raised its rate by slightly less than the ECB in December.

Danish vocab: renteniveau – interest rate level

Danish ‘puppy boom’ over as Labrador tops list of country’s favourite dogs

The Labrador Retriever has been named as Denmark’s most popular dog breed in an annual list which also suggests that a Covid-19 “puppy boom” has passed its peak.

Puppy litters in Denmark have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to dog owners’ association Dansk Kennel Klub.

The pandemic saw a “puppy boom” in which the number of litters increased, but the 22,481 puppies registered with the organisation in 2022 represented a 20 percent decrease compared to the previous year.

Labrador Retrievers are meanwhile the most popular pedigree dog breed in Denmark for the seventh year in a row, Dansk Kennel Klub said in a press statement released on its website.

Danish vocab: hunderacer – dog breeds

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Municipalities criticise government bureaucracy, lawyers push for court case against party leader and Credit Suisse ripples reach Denmark. Here are the lead news stories in Denmark on Thursday morning.

Published: 16 March 2023 08:20 CET
Municipalities criticise state interference in local government 

The government is not keeping its promise to reduce bureaucracy and state involvement in the Danish welfare system, according to criticisms set down by the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL).

A note sent by KL to trade unions sets out criticism of state interference in local welfare matters, according to newspaper Politiken which reports to have seen the note.

The government has described its own project as “the most comprehensive release of the public sector”, but reality is proving the opposite according to the criticism.

KL’s chairman Martin Damm reiterated the organisation’s position in comments to Politiken and cited unemployment as a particular area where local staff are faced with too much emphasis on “putting the right tick in a box”.

Vocabulary: statsstyring — state control

Parliament in double standards accusation over party leader’s apartment scandal

Two lawyers have accused parliament of double standards for deciding not to legally pursue Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, after he was found to have breached rules relating to apartments provided to MPs.

Vanopslagh was provided with an apartment in Copenhagen and given parliamentary subsidies because he was registered as living at an address in Struer, West Jutland. It later emerged he did not genuinely use the Struer address as his home and had thereby broken the rules. He later paid back the subsidies in full and returned the Copenhagen apartment.

“I’m not for one second in doubt that if this had been a municipal case, the municipality would have asked for the money back and reported him to the police,” lawyer Mads Pramming, a benefit fraud specialist, told broadcaster DR.

The speaker of parliament, Søren Gade, has told DR that the case will not be taken further. A previous case from 2015 has been cited as precedent for the decision.

Vocabulary: socialt bedrageri — social benefit fraud

Danish banks affected by Credit Suisse crisis

Uncertainty about the future of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, which saw its shares tumble on Wednesday, has sent ripples across Europe including to banks in Denmark.

Danske Bank saw its share price drop 5.8 percent with Nordea and Jyske Bank both losing over 6 percent, news wire Ritzau reports.

“The bank sector is very intertwined. But investors don’t know how big the interconnections are or where they are. That uncertainty makes investors go into their shells,” Sydbank senior economist Søren Kristensen said.

Credit Suisse’s shares plunged yesterday by over 25 percent after its main shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it would not provide more financial assistance to the embattled Swiss banking giant. It is now set to borrow over 50 billion Swiss francs from the Swiss central bank.

Vocabulary: chokbølger — shockwaves

Danish house prices could fall by nearly 10 percent this year

 A forecast by Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken yesterday predicted that house prices could fall by 9.4 percent this year.

In the forecast, the National Bank writes that the predicted trend “reflects a market where sellers have not sufficiently reduced asking prices in relation to what buyers are willing to and can afford to pay in relation to the steep interest rate increases”.

“There have been large knockdowns [due to interest, ed.] which have increased further in recent months. That indicates that further falls in price await,” it said.

Nationalbanken raised its lead interest rate in December by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

