Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to US

The youngest son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Prince Joachim, is to move to the United States and serve as defence industry attache at the Danish embassy, the government announced Friday.

Published: 17 March 2023 13:14 CET
Denmark's Prince Joachim to move to US
Prince Joachim is to start a new job as defence attache at the Danish embassy in Washington, DC. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

“Prince Joachim will take up the position of Defence Industry Attache at the Danish Embassy in Washington on September 1st,” the defence ministry said.

Joachim, 53, is currently serving as defence attache at the Danish embassy in Paris.

Denmark’s parliament will now have to give its blessing for the prince, who is not salaried by the embassy, to receive his royal appanage or maintenance
money while abroad.

Enjoying widespread popular support in Denmark, the royal family has hit the news with Prince Joachim publicly expressing frustration at his mother’s
decision to strip his four children of their royal titles.

The sovereign apologised, but did not change the decision.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ROYAL FAMILY

Danish Crown Prince and Princess to visit India

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will travel to India on an official visit later this month.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:18 CET
Danish Crown Prince and Princess to visit India

The visit will take place from February 26th until March 1st and take in capital city New Delhi along with Chennai and Agra, the Danish royal palace said in a statement.

The Crown Prince couple will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, and Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard in the latter two cities.

Representatives from some 36 Danish businesses will also be present.

The Danish delegation will take part in conferences and visits to businesses alongside Indian government representative and business leaders.

The objective of the visit is will be to promote Danish export opportunities to India and the green partnership between the two countries.

Last week saw the two countries announce a deal that will see Denmark provide technological assistance on a project to cleanse part of India’s holy Ganges river.

Up to 70 percent of India’s energy consumption is from oil or coal, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry. That provides large potential for Danish green energy technology in the Asian country according to the organisation.

India is the world’s sixth-largest economy and third-largest consumer of energy.

READ ALSO: Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river

SHOW COMMENTS