For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Municipalities criticise government bureaucracy, lawyers push for court case against party leader and Credit Suisse ripples reach Denmark. Here are the lead news stories in Denmark on Thursday morning.
Published: 16 March 2023 08:20 CET
Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanopslagh has come in for renewed criticism over his "double home" scandal. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Denmark acknowledges Russian reports of 'device' found on Nord Stream pipeline, Danish researchers find reduced screen time helps ADHD, Øresund Bridge hikes prices for single trips, and Danish company gives unlimited sick days. Here's some of the news on Wednesday.
Published: 15 March 2023 08:03 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments