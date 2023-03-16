Read news from:
Danish central bank raises interest rate by 0.5 percent 

Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken raised its interest rate by 0.5 percent on Thursday in response to a similar move by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Published: 16 March 2023 17:48 CET
Danish central bank raises interest rate by 0.5 percent 
A file photo of Denmark's central bank, Nationalbanken, which followed the ECB in raising its interest rates on Thursday. Photo: Jeppe Bjørn Vejlø/Jeppe Vejlø/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish central bank confirmed the decision in a statement after the ECB earlier on Thursday increased its rate by the same amount, bringing it up to 3 percent.

The latest raise is the sixth time within the last year that the ECB has put its interest rate up.

The new rate is the highest set by the ECB since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

The Danish National Bank’s interest rates are slightly lower than the ECB’s — 2.6 percent for deposits and 2.75 percent for loans following Thursday’s increases. That is because Nationalbanken increased its interest rates by 0.15 percent less than the ECB the last time the rates were raised, at the start of February. Similarly, it raised its rate by slightly less than the ECB in December.

There is nothing unusual about the Danish central bank’s decision to follow the ECB in raising the interest rate, however.

Earlier this week, Nationalbanken called for political measures to keep a rein on inflation as it said wage increases given to people under the Danish labour system in 2023 and 2024 could help to keep inflation levels up.

It also predicted house prices are set to fall by almost 10 percent this year.

One effect of raised interest rates is that people who have variable rate mortgages could find themselves paying more for their loans.

COST OF LIVING

Danish national bank says wage increases will keep inflation high

Thousands of people who work in Denmark are set to receive wage increases under new collective bargaining agreements, but the flip side for private finances is a likely knock-on effect maintaining inflation.

Published: 15 March 2023 16:43 CET
Danish national bank says wage increases will keep inflation high

Wage increases given to people under the Danish labour system in 2023 and 2024 could help to keep inflation levels up, according to a new forecast by the Danish central bank, Nationalbanken, published on Tuesday.

The central bank publishes two forecasts each year for expected developments in the Danish economy.

“Inflation in Denmark is expected to come down significantly during 2023 as the inflation pressure driven by global conditions eases,” the bank stated.

“But that will be replaced by an inflation pressure driven by domestic circumstances resulting from higher wage increases,” it wrote in the forecast.

Collective bargaining agreements between employer confederations and trade unions this spring are likely to see wage increases for workers across sectors, due to higher living costs connected to inflation.

Inflation is predicted to finish at 4 percent for the whole of 2023. That is lower than the inflation rate for the whole of 2022.

Next, inflation will reach 3.6 percent for the year according to the new forecast. This is higher than the figure given for 2024 in the previous forecast, which was 1.7 percent.

Core inflation or kerneinflation, a measure of inflation which does not account for the price of energy and raw food materials, is expected increase as a result of the wage rises.

The measure is predicted to end at 6.2 percent this year and 4.3 percent next year.

The central bank called for political measures to keep a rein on inflation.

“At the current time, Denmark and the eurozone have largely the same challenges in relation to bringing down inflation with an outlook of wage increases which are not compatible with stable, low inflation in the long term,” the bank writes.

“Potential new financial policy that increase capacity strain on the economy should, as a minimum, be responded to with measures that ease the strain in other areas,” it said.

The risk of inflation taking hold in a spiralling increase of prices and wages still exists, the central bank argues. As such, it advocates political intervention should the risk increase.

In such a spiral, higher wages result in higher costs for companies, which raise their prices, meaning consumers need renewed wage increases to maintain their purchasing power.

