Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark confirms ‘suspicious object’ found under Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Denmark’s foreign minister has confirmed that the Russian gas company Gazprom has found a ‘suspicious object’ under the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, although he said nothing about what it might be.

According to Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, a ship from the gas giant, which was the majority owner of the pipeline, had found the device, which he said was suspected to be part of a remote detonation system.

“Specialists believe that it could be an antenna to receive a signal to detonate an explosive device, which could have been – I’m not sure, but it’s possible – planted under the pipeline,” Putin told the state-owned news agency Tass.

Rasmussen said that the object or device did not present a current risk.

“The assessment from our authorities is that there is no immediate security risk and thus no danger to human life or shipping,” he said.

Rasmussen said that Gazprom had sent pictures of the device to the Danish authorities and held meetings with the embassy in Russia.

“It has also been followed up with a direct inquiry to our embassy in Russia,” he said. “Of course, we take it very seriously, and it is being investigated.”

Last week, Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators suspect that the yacht Andromeda, which was owned by a Ukrainian, was used to plant the explosives on the pipeline.

Danish vocab: ikke fare for menneskeliv – no danger to people

Danish researchers find halving screen time helps ADHD teens

A research group from the University of Southern Denmark, looking at 142 families where a child is diagnosed with ADHD, has found that reducing screen time reduces the number of angry outbursts, and increases the happiness of the child.

“What we have observed among many families is that when the cut down on screen time for the children, the children become happier and less conflict-seeking and the family feel better together,” Aida Bikic, who is leading the research, told TV2.

The project is not yet finished and the results have yet to be submitted to or published in a peer-reviewed public journal.

Danish vocab: konfliktsøgende – conflict-seeking

Øresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The Øresund Bridge on Tuesday increased its toll for single journeys but said that new discount rates will be introduced.

The bridge’s operator Øresundsbron set out the changes to toll prices in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are making it cheaper for those who travel with us the most and the price will go up for those who travel less,” Øresundsbron director of sales and marketing Berit Vestergaard said at a briefing on the price changes.

The toll price for a one-way crossing on the Øresund Bridge was raised to 440 Danish kroner (645 Swedish kronor) from the previous 415 kroner (610 kronor) on Tuesday, a 6 percent increase.

Danish vocab: allermest – the most

Danish company gives unlimited sick days to employees with kids

Energy company Norlys has announced unlimited sick days for staff with children, broadcaster DR reports.

Norlys, which has energy, internet and TV divisions, has around 3,000 employees according to DR. It will not deduct wages for employees when they stay home to take care of unwell children, nor will the employee lose any holiday or time off in lieu.

“Many of my colleagues were stressed when one of their children got sick. Because of work, many of them – myself included – have dropped off a half-unwell child at kindergarten, nursery or with carers,” Maria Østergaard, a Norlys employee committee member who raised the issue with company leadership, told DR.

Danish vocab: ubegrænsede – unlimited

Danish municipalities introduce shorter school days and new subjects

Staff and local government leaders in seven municipalities given more freedom over their administration in a 2021 trial scheme have introduced a number of new measures at schools and elderly care facilities.

The increased autonomy in the seven pilot scheme municipalities have resulted in unconventional approaches in areas such as school timetables and subjects taught at some schools.

The experiences of the seven municipalities are detailed in a report that covers the scheme as it reaches its half-way point. The report was produced by independent research centre Danish Center for Social Science Research (Vive).

“So far, we can see that the greater autonomy encourages new approaches,” Vive project manager Ulf Hjelmar said in a press statement.

“That is not least due to staff in elderly care and individual schools and childcare being part of the decision-making process for changes that promote a better welfare,” he said.

Danish vocab: frihed – freedom