Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Denmark acknowledges Russian reports of 'device' found on Nord Stream pipeline, Danish researchers find reduced screen time helps ADHD, Øresund Bridge hikes prices for single trips, and Danish company gives unlimited sick days. Here's some of the news on Wednesday.
Published: 15 March 2023 08:03 CET
The 50-feet-long charter yacht "Andromeda", which German prosecutors had searched believed to be used for the blasts of the Baltic Sea pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 is seen in a dry dock in Dranske at Ruegen island, Germany. Photo: Oliver Denzer/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
