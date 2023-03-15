Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark acknowledges Russian reports of 'device' found on Nord Stream pipeline, Danish researchers find reduced screen time helps ADHD, Øresund Bridge hikes prices for single trips, and Danish company gives unlimited sick days. Here's some of the news on Wednesday.

Published: 15 March 2023 08:03 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
The 50-feet-long charter yacht "Andromeda", which German prosecutors had searched believed to be used for the blasts of the Baltic Sea pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 is seen in a dry dock in Dranske at Ruegen island, Germany. Photo: Oliver Denzer/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark confirms ‘suspicious object’ found under Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Denmark’s foreign minister has confirmed that the Russian gas company Gazprom has found a ‘suspicious object’ under the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, although he said nothing about what it might be. 

According to Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, a ship from the gas giant, which was the majority owner of the pipeline, had found the device, which he said was suspected to be part of a remote detonation system. 

“Specialists believe that it could be an antenna to receive a signal to detonate an explosive device, which could have been – I’m not sure, but it’s possible – planted under the pipeline,” Putin told the state-owned news agency Tass.

Rasmussen said that the object or device did not present a current risk.

“The assessment from our authorities is that there is no immediate security risk and thus no danger to human life or shipping,” he said. 

Rasmussen said that Gazprom had sent pictures of the device to the Danish authorities and held meetings with the embassy in Russia. 

“It has also been followed up with a direct inquiry to our embassy in Russia,” he said. “Of course, we take it very seriously, and it is being investigated.”

Last week, Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators suspect that the yacht Andromeda, which was owned by a Ukrainian, was used to plant the explosives on the pipeline. 

Danish vocab: ikke fare for menneskeliv – no danger to people

Danish researchers find halving screen time helps ADHD teens

A research group from the University of Southern Denmark, looking at 142 families where a child is diagnosed with ADHD, has found that reducing screen time reduces the number of angry outbursts, and increases the happiness of the child. 

“What we have observed among many families is that when the cut down on screen time for the children, the children become happier and less conflict-seeking and the family feel better together,” Aida Bikic, who is leading the research, told TV2. 

The project is not yet finished and the results have yet to be submitted to or published in a peer-reviewed public journal. 

Danish vocab: konfliktsøgende – conflict-seeking 

Øresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The Øresund Bridge on Tuesday increased its toll for single journeys but said that new discount rates will be introduced.

The bridge’s operator Øresundsbron set out the changes to toll prices in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are making it cheaper for those who travel with us the most and the price will go up for those who travel less,” Øresundsbron director of sales and marketing Berit Vestergaard said at a briefing on the price changes.

The toll price for a one-way crossing on the Øresund Bridge was raised to 440 Danish kroner (645 Swedish kronor) from the previous 415 kroner (610 kronor) on Tuesday, a 6 percent increase.

Danish vocab: allermest – the most 

Danish company gives unlimited sick days to employees with kids

Energy company Norlys has announced unlimited sick days for staff with children, broadcaster DR reports.

Norlys, which has energy, internet and TV divisions, has around 3,000 employees according to DR. It will not deduct wages for employees when they stay home to take care of unwell children, nor will the employee lose any holiday or time off in lieu.

“Many of my colleagues were stressed when one of their children got sick. Because of work, many of them – myself included – have dropped off a half-unwell child at kindergarten, nursery or with carers,” Maria Østergaard, a Norlys employee committee member who raised the issue with company leadership, told DR.

Danish vocab: ubegrænsede – unlimited

Danish municipalities introduce shorter school days and new subjects

Staff and local government leaders in seven municipalities given more freedom over their administration in a 2021 trial scheme have introduced a number of new measures at schools and elderly care facilities.

The increased autonomy in the seven pilot scheme municipalities have resulted in unconventional approaches in areas such as school timetables and subjects taught at some schools.

The experiences of the seven municipalities are detailed in a report that covers the scheme as it reaches its half-way point. The report was produced by independent research centre Danish Center for Social Science Research (Vive).

“So far, we can see that the greater autonomy encourages new approaches,” Vive project manager Ulf Hjelmar said in a press statement.

“That is not least due to staff in elderly care and individual schools and childcare being part of the decision-making process for changes that promote a better welfare,” he said.

Danish vocab: frihed – freedom

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the new on Tuesday

Russia shares Denmark's Nord Stream letters, foreign minister's son moves to father's party, tax agency to contact millions of people, and Denmark to launch digital alarm system. Here's some of the day's news.

Published: 14 March 2023 08:23 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the new on Tuesday

Russia shares Nord Stream correspondence with Denmark at the UN

The head of the Russian UN mission says that correspondence between Russia and Denmark is now shared with the UN.

Russia has shared correspondence with Denmark, Germany and Sweden about the investigation into the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 with the UN Security Council.

“We have sent a copy of our correspondence with Denmark, Sweden and Germany about their national investigation to the UN Security Council and General Assembly,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, the head of Russia’s UN mission, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, according to the state-owned Russian news agency Tass. 

“It is part of the effort to get a UN resolution to secure a UN-led international commission to look into the sabotage against Nord Stream. The documents make it possible for our colleagues at the UN to see that claims that these countries are informing us about their investigation are untrue.”

Danish vocab: usand – untrue

Danish Foreign Minister’s son changes parties to Moderates

Bergur Løkke Rasmussen, the son of Denmark’s foreign minister, has changed parties from the Liberal Party to the Moderates, the party his father founded ahead of last year’s election. 

Bergur Løkke Rasmussen is an EU politician and a council in member for Denmark’s Capital Region. 

“I’m now looking forward to throwing myself into the work of forming the Moderates’ EU policies, together with many other great people,” Rasmussen wrote on Facebook. 

Danish vocab: at skifte ud med – to exchange something for

Danish tax authorities to contact millions of taxpayers over returns

The Danish Tax Agency will contact a large number of people asking them to fill out missing information or correct possible errors on their returns, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

That comes after annual tax returns — which can be updated and corrected by taxpayers until May — were released on Monday.

“When we write to so many Danes, it’s because we can see there is missing information, or that there is something the member of the public should check after making a change to their tax return,” the agency’s deputy director Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

Messages and mails will be individually tailored to their recipients to a higher degree than in the past, he said.

“We want to reach individuals as precisely as possible so there will be fewer messages [but] suited to that individual, so we can help as well as possible,” Mikkelsen said.

Danish vocab: at skræddersy – to tailor 

Danish authorities can send sirens to phones with new alert system

A new digital warning system takes effect in Denmark from April.

Each May, Denmark tests the physical sirens that authorities can use to warn the population if there is an emergency situation.

That system will next month be supplemented by a digital version that will enable Danish authorities to send siren sounds and warning messages to smartphones, broadcaster DR reports.

With the new system, which is named S!RENEN, authorities will be able to send emergency messages to all phones within a selected local, regional or national area without those phones needing any specific apps to receive them.

“With this system we have a way to send out warnings that goes straight to the individual’s mobile phone and as well as being able to hear the physical sirens, the message will state what’s happened,” director of the Danish Fire Services (Beredskabsstyrelsen) Laila Reenberg told broadcaster DR.

Danish vocab: et digitalt varslingssystem – a digital alarm system

