ENERGY

Denmark opens platform to apply for energy bill cash relief

Denmark residents can from 10am on Tuesday apply for last autumn’s 6,000-kroner energy bill relief, if they were not sent it at the time and think they may be eligible.

Published: 14 March 2023 09:39 CET
Published: 14 March 2023 09:39 CET
People who may be eligible for last year's one-off energy relief, but did not receive it at the time, can apply from March 14th. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The application platform, varmecheck.dk, states that applications can be sent from 10am on Tuesday and for the next eight weeks.

The tax-free cash payout or varmecheck of 6,000 kroner was approved by parliament last spring in response to rising energy prices and sent out automatically in August to households which met set criteria.

Some 411,000 households in Denmark received the money, which was intended to help people struggling with additional costs caused by the energy crisis.

The application platform can be used by households which are eligible for the money but did not receive it during the original payment round.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts. Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters (or have experienced similar increases to bills as such homes) or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

Errors in registration data may have resulted in households which met the criteria not receiving payments automatically in the original round, the Danish Energy Agency said at the time.

The varmecheck scheme has been extensively discussed in parliament. The previous, single-party Social Democratic government received criticism from opponents after some people were sent the money even though they did not fulfil the criteria, for example because they had replaced their gas boilers but the registration data on their homes was outdated.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that up to 10,600 homes received the original payment in error. The Danish Energy Agency said between 1.6 percent and 2.6 percent of recipients were not actually eligible for the relief.

COST OF LIVING

Will falling inflation in Denmark mean lower living costs?

Inflation took another step backwards in February, according to new figures from Statistics Denmark. But how long will it be before the financial burden on consumers lightens?

Published: 10 March 2023 11:49 CET
Published: 10 March 2023 11:49 CET

Consumer prices last month were 7.6 percent higher than they were in February 2022, Statistics Denmark said in preliminary inflation figures published on Friday.

That represents a slight reduction of inflation compared to January, where prices were up by 7.7 percent compared to a year prior.

The small difference means that a trend of declining inflation has continued for a fourth consecutive month after a peak inflation of 10.1 percent was registered in October.

February’s slight drop can be attributed primarily to falling energy prices. Rent costs and food prices continue to be an upwards force on the inflation metric, however.

Core inflation (Danish: kerneinflation), a measure of inflation which excludes food and energy prices, is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become in other areas of the economy.

That metric was up slightly in February to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent in the previous month, and is yet to peak.

“In other words, inflation is still stubborn and 2023 will be a year of high inflation like 2022,” senior economist with Sydbank, Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, wrote in an analysis provided to news wire Ritzau.

“This wildly high inflation hurts private finances. A typical family with children in the last year would have to find 30,000-40,000 kroner extra in their household budget to buy the same items as a year ago,” he said.

Lower inflation does not mean falling prices, but that prices increase at a lower rate than previously.

However, an inflation rate lower than wage increases will be experienced by consumers as an overall improvement in their purchasing power.

“Today’s numbers correspond to an average family with children needing around 2,950 kroner more for their monthly consumption than a year ago,” senior analyst and private economist Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen told Ritzau in an analysis of the figures.

“Even if you take into account wage increases in the meantime, this will be a case of a fall in living standards,” she said.

Although inflation and high prices appear to be resilient, there is also cause for optimism in the figures, according to the economist.

“The difference is that while the strain on family finances just kept increasing in 2022, the arrow is now pointing in the right direction for private Danish finances,” she said.

“We expect a modest falling inflation coupled with relatively good wage increases will meaning a restoration of purchasing power so we are back at the level from 2021 by the time we reach the end of 2024,” she said.

