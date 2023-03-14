Read news from:
Danish company gives unlimited sick days to employees with kids

A Danish energy company has said it will not limit sick days for staff with children. More businesses could eventually adopt the model according to an expert.

Published: 14 March 2023 17:47 CET
Staff at a Danish energy company have been granted unlimited days off work to take care of their children if they are sick. Photo by Andrew Ebrahim on Unsplash

Denmark has labour rules in place providing for parents to take time off work if their children are sick, but the number of days that can be taken is limited.

This will no longer be the case at energy company Norlys, which has announced unlimited sick days for staff with children, broadcaster DR reports.

Norlys, which has energy, internet and TV divisions, has around 3,000 employees according to DR.

It will not deduct wages for employees when they stay home to take care of unwell children, nor will the employee lose any holiday or time off in lieu.

“Many of my colleagues were stressed when one of their children got sick. Because of work, many of them – myself included – have dropped off a half-unwell child at kindergarten, nursery or with carers,” Maria Østergaard, a Norlys employee committee member who raised the issue with company leadership, told DR.

She called the decision by Norlys a “huge vote of confidence” and said staff were “happy and very proud” of the move.

The new arrangement took effect on March 1st.

The seemingly generous offer from Norlys to its staff is unusual, even in Denmark, a country known for its work-life balance ethic and with a reputation for good labour conditions.

Professor in labour market research at Aalborg University Thomas Bredgaard told DR he had not seen anything similar before at Danish companies, but said it was likely the idea could spread if it is successful at Norlys.

A current high demand for labour in Denmark means workplaces must make themselves attractive, he noted.

“It’s about offering some good conditions at workplaces so they can attract competent staff. And this is a good example of that,” he said.

Negotiations for collective bargaining agreements could eventually enable the measure to be implemented more broadly, he said.

“If you, for example, can’t get higher salaries or other benefits, you could put this proposal on the table. Good ideas have a tendency to spread,” he said.

Norlys director of HR Agnete Lundemose told DR she expected the new staff benefit to boost the company as well as support employees.

“We think we’ll get more satisfied and less stressed staff and we’ll get something back in the form of increased loyalty from employees,” she said.

The HR director added she did not expect a hefty bill arising from increased staff absence.

“We do not expect it to give us a lot of extra costs because we believe that staff are fully capable of balancing it themselves,” she said.

The Confederation of Danish Industry and Danish Chamber of Commerce declined to comment to DR regarding the story, citing ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.

Fewer people receive benefits in Denmark despite rising unemployment

The number of people in Denmark who receive the basic form of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp, fell in the final quarter of last year.

Published: 8 March 2023 13:22 CET
Fewer people receive benefits in Denmark despite rising unemployment

Data released by Statistics Denmark on Tuesday show that there were just over 98,000 people in receipt of kontanthjælp at the end of 2022.

The number is lower than in the preceding quarter but higher than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Kontanthjælp is the basic form of public benefit given to people who are not employed. It is distinct from dagpenge, which requires membership of a semi-privatised A-kasse and gives them the right to receive unemployment benefits should the member become unemployed.

The current number of people receiving kontanthjælp is surprisingly low despite being higher than it was 12 months prior, according to Erik Bjørnsted, senior economist with trade union Dansk Metal.

“The energy crisis, inflation and rising interest rates could easily have caused a strong increase in the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, but employers have needed labour despite these shocks,” he said.

The drop in the fourth quarter followed a similar fall in the third quarter of 2022, an additional sign that the labour shortage is driving the trend according to Bjørnsted.

The number of people receiving the unemployment benefit exceeded 100,000 last summer, however. This was primarily a result of the arrival of Ukrainian refugees and their subsequent availability to the labour market.

Unemployment has risen in Denmark in recent months, with January, the most recent month for which figures are available, the third month in a row that the number of people out of employment went up.

That makes the drop in people who receive benefits surprising, according to deputy director of the Confederation of Danish Industry, Steen Nielsen.

“It could be a sign that [unemployed people] cling to the labour market even in times when trends are turning,” Nielsen said in a comment to news wire Ritzau.

