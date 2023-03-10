For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Warnings of icy roads on weekend, Russia plans to release Nord Stream correspondence, foreign minister discusses end to Saudi arms ban, and deputy PM yet to set date for return from sick leave. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen speaks during the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress conference in New Delhi on February 28, 2023. Photo: Money SHARMA/AFP
