Thousands queue online to access Danish tax returns

At one point, the queue became so long that the Danish tax authority, Skat, paused the queue system to prevent it from growing further.

A message on the Skat.dk website read that “you cannot access” the portal.

“We apologise and will correct the error as quickly as possible. Leave the queue and log in again later,” the message read.

In comments to news wire Ritzau, the Danish Tax Agency (Skattestyrelsen) said it is yet not possible to access annual tax returns or årsopgørelser on the tax agency website.

Jan Møller Mikkelsen, vice director with the Danish Tax Agency, confirmed there had been high demand to access the tax returns platform on Friday morning.

“It’s great that there’s such a lot of interest but we’re well ahead of time,” he said in a written statement.

“The annual return is not open yet. We’re working to get the system ready and promise everyone will be informed as soon as we open,” he said.

The returns are scheduled to be made available for taxpayers to access on March 13th, but the Tax Agency sometimes makes them accessible on the Friday preceding the release date.

Annual tax returns (årsopgørelser) in Denmark cover calendar years. They are released in March and finalised in late spring, meaning taxpayers have this period to correct the information on their tax returns from the previous calendar year.

Too much tax paid during the preceding year (without adjustment of the preliminary tax return, forskudsopgørelse during the course of that year), can mean the tax payer is due a tax refund. This will show on the annual return on its release in March.

The reverse applies if less than the correct rate has been paid for that person’s individual circumstances, meaning money might be owed to the Danish tax system.

