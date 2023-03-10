Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TAXES

Thousands queue online to access Danish tax returns

Over 77,000 people were on Friday morning waiting online to access their Danish tax returns – and find out whether they will receive a rebate from the tax agency.

Published: 10 March 2023 12:26 CET
Thousands queue online to access Danish tax returns
Access to the Danish tax returns platform was frozen on Friday due to high demand ahead of the release of annual returns. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

At one point, the queue became so long that the Danish tax authority, Skat, paused the queue system to prevent it from growing further.

A message on the Skat.dk website read that “you cannot access” the portal.

“We apologise and will correct the error as quickly as possible. Leave the queue and log in again later,” the message read.

In comments to news wire Ritzau, the Danish Tax Agency (Skattestyrelsen) said it is yet not possible to access annual tax returns or årsopgørelser on the tax agency website.

Jan Møller Mikkelsen, vice director with the Danish Tax Agency, confirmed there had been high demand to access the tax returns platform on Friday morning.

“It’s great that there’s such a lot of interest but we’re well ahead of time,” he said in a written statement.

“The annual return is not open yet. We’re working to get the system ready and promise everyone will be informed as soon as we open,” he said.

The returns are scheduled to be made available for taxpayers to access on March 13th, but the Tax Agency sometimes makes them accessible on the Friday preceding the release date.

Annual tax returns (årsopgørelser) in Denmark cover calendar years. They are released in March and finalised in late spring, meaning taxpayers have this period to correct the information on their tax returns from the previous calendar year.

Too much tax paid during the preceding year (without adjustment of the preliminary tax return, forskudsopgørelse during the course of that year), can mean the tax payer is due a tax refund. This will show on the annual return on its release in March.

The reverse applies if less than the correct rate has been paid for that person’s individual circumstances, meaning money might be owed to the Danish tax system.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2023?

The release of the annual tax return, cheaper electricity and a switch to summertime. Here's what to look out for in Denmark this March.

Published: 28 February 2023 17:47 CET
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2023?
The release of personal tax returns – årsopgørelse 
The release of the årsopgørelse (annual tax return, calculated and displayed on the SKAT website) is possibly the most important event on the Danish tax calendar. You can access the annual tax returns from March.
 
Within a set deadline which falls at the beginning of May, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as changing income or tax exemption information.
 
Around three out of four taxpayers in Denmark get refunds after the yearly annual return, although others have to pay money back to the tax authority.
Prior to the publication of the annual return, you can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your income and deductions on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse.
 
READ ALSO:
Cheaper electricity on the way for 2.5 million Danish customers
Two energy grid companies, Cerius and Radius Elnet, are to reduce their tariffs from March 1st. The two companies operate on Zealand and the smaller islands Lolland, Falster and Møn.

Tariffs were increased last year because the companies said they had a backlog of additional costs that they wished to trim.

Money raised from tariffs goes toward the cost of maintaining the electric grid and transporting energy to consumers.

The average tariff for customers in Radius’s area — Copenhagen, North Zealand and parts of Central Zealand — should drop by 18 percent from March, while the rest of Zealand will see their tariffs fall an average of 20 percent. 

New inflation package for low income families replaces subsidy scheme

The government has agreed on a package providing financial help to 40,500 young families in Denmark.

A recent winter inflation spending plan designated 300 million kroner for the purpose of assisting families who are struggling to cover costs as a result of inflation. 

It replaces a previous subsidy for families with children, known as børnetilskud, which expires on March 1st. Families who received the old subsidy will qualify for the new one, the government said.

The money will be paid out in two instalments, the first by the end of June and the second in August.

It is a one-off scheme and will not be repeated in 2024.

Government bill may pass to permanently ease work permit rules 

A government bill to permanently change the minimum wage criteria in a key work permit scheme could be voted through in March.

The government says the bill, which will permanently reduce the minimum wage required under the Pay Limit Scheme (Beløbsordning), will make it easier for companies to recruit skilled workers from non-EU countries.

Last year saw a majority in parliament pledge to support a proposal to reduce the Pay Limit scheme from 448,000 kroner per year to 375,000 kroner per year for three years. The proposal was never passed into law because Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called an election before it was voted on in parliament.

The new government proposal makes the reduction permanent.

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

Switch to summertime means light evenings are back
The change to GMT+2 or summertime on Sunday, March 26th means an end to dark evenings for another season. Clocks go forward by one hour at 3am on the 26th, meaning one hour less of sleep that weekend to offset the change.
 
Politicians in Denmark and the EU have in recent years discussed scrapping the twice-yearly changing of the clocks for daylight saving, but it continues for the time being at least.
 
Tivoli Gardens opens for its spring/summer season
As the winter days start to fade, Tivoli in Copenhagen reopens. You have to wait for the end of the month on Friday 31st March but it will remain open until 24th September. There’s a special Easter theme, complete with lambs from 31st March to 10th April.
 
SHOW COMMENTS