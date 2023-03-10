For members
BANKING
REVEALED: Danish banks’ policies on non-Danish speaking customers
We asked Denmark’s largest banks about their policies towards customers who don’t speak Danish. Here’s what they told us.
Published: 10 March 2023 15:52 CET
We asked Denmark's leading banks about their policies for non-Danish speakers after reports that one bank had refused customers who do not speak Danish. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix
BANKING
Danish bank Coop refuses to open accounts for non-Danish speakers
Coop Bank has refused customers purely on the basis that they cannot speak Danish, according to a media report in Denmark.
Published: 6 March 2023 11:15 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments