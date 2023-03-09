Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Denmark mulls restarting ammunition factory, Nord Stream sabotage yacht 'docked at Christiansø', fewer receive kontanthjælp benefits, and CO2 storage facility opens in North Sea. Here's some of the day's news.

Published: 9 March 2023 06:46 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson (L) receives Denmark's Minister for Economic Affairs Troels Lund Poulsen at the informal meeting of EU defence ministers at the Scandinavian XPO in Marsta outside Stockholm, Sweden March 8, 2023. Christine Olsson/TT/Scanpix

Denmark mulls restarting former ammunition factory

Denmark’s government is considering restarting an old ammunition factory in Frederikshavn to help supply munitions to the Ukrainian army, the country’s acting defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said after a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

The suggestion is part of a three-party plan drawn up by the EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, to obtain more ammunition for Ukraine and refill half-empty ammunition stocks in the EU, in part by increasing production in the EU.
 
“All countries will have to consider what can be done. Therefore, we in Denmark will of course also have to consider what we can do,” Poulsen said. “We have a facility in Frederikshavn, which until a few years ago was used for weapons production. I want to take the lead in investigating whether private companies might be interested in establishing production there.”
 
The facility is owned by the Spanish company, Expal, which a few years ago decided to shut down production in Denmark.
 
Danish vocab: at genskabe – to restore/rebuild

Nord Stream sabotage boat ‘docked in Christiansø’

The boat German investigators reportedly suspect of being used to carry out the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines docked on the tiny Danish island of Christiansø, north of Bornholm, between September 16th and 18th, according to ARD and Die Zeit, the German media outlets which broke the story. 

Berlingske has spoken to the island’s administrator, Søren Thiim Andersen, who confirms having received a request from the police to ask if anyone had pictures of ships in the harbour over these three days. 

Separate reports in German and US media on Tuesday linked the attack to Ukrainian groups, with ARD and Die Zeit linking the attack to a boat owned by a Polish company owned by Ukrainians. 

Danish vocab: en henvendelse – a request

Fewer people receive benefits in Denmark despite rising unemployment

The number of people in Denmark who receive the basic form of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp, fell in the final quarter of last year. Data released by Statistics Denmark on Tuesday show that there were just over 98,000 people in receipt of kontanthjælp at the end of 2022. The number is lower than in the preceding quarter but higher than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Kontanthjælp is the basic form of public benefit given to people who are not employed. It is distinct from dagpenge, which requires membership of a semi-privatised A-kasse and gives them the right to receive unemployment benefits should the member become unemployed.

Danish vocab: att modtage – to receive

Denmark opens undersea graveyard for imported CO2

Denmark inaugurated a project on Wednesday which will store carbon dioxide 1,800 metres beneath the North Sea, the first country in the world to bury CO2 imported from abroad.

The CO2 graveyard, where the carbon is injected to prevent further warming of the atmosphere, is on the site of an old oil field.

Led by British chemical giant Ineos and German oil company Wintershall Dea, the “Greensand” project is expected to store up to eight million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030. In December, it received an operating permit to start its pilot phase.

Still in their infancy and costly, carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects aim to capture and then trap CO2 in order to mitigate global warming.

Around 30 projects are currently operational or under development in Europe.

Danish vocab: at lagre  – to store

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Police warn of icy roads, Denmark slams UN climate fund 'embarrassment', immigration agency fires employee for misusing database, and Nord Stream attack linked to Ukrainian-owned yacht. Here's some of today's news.

Published: 8 March 2023 08:03 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Nord Stream sabotage linked to Ukrainian-owned yacht

German investigators have reportedly identified a boat they believe was used in the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, a report in the Die Zeit newspaper has claimed, based on a joint investigation with the broadcasters ARD and SWR. 

According to the report, a group of five men and one woman rented the yacht from a Polish-based company with Ukrainian owners. The six people used false passports and their nationality is unknown.

Traces of explosives have been found on the yacht, which set sail from the German city of Rostock on September 6th, 20 days before the explosions which destroyed the two pipelines. 

“The traces lead in the direction of Ukraine,” Die Zeit wrote in its article. “However, investigators have not yet found any evidence as to who ordered the destruction.” 

The newspaper said that, “according to its information”, a western intelligence service had tipped off its European partners in the autumn that a Ukrainian commando unit was responsible for the attack. 

When confronted with the reports, Ukraine denied any involvement in the attack. The country, presidential adviser Mychajlo Podoljak told ARD, “of course had nothing to do with the attacks on Nord Stream-2”. There was, he said, “no confirmation that Ukrainian officials or the military took part in this operation or that people were dispatched to act on their behalf.”

It was still conceivable that Russia was behind it, he said. “There are many more motives and many more uses in this scenario.” 

Danish vocab: oplysningerne: the information

Police in Denmark warn that icy roads could cause accidents

Police across Denmark were warning on Wednesday morning of icy conditions which have caused several minor accidents in both Zealand and Jutland. 

Henrik Olesen, from the police in Zealand said there had been an accident in Jyderup on the Vestmotorvejen (E23), and a couple of other accidents elsewhere. 

“These are minor accidents where people have driven into the guardrail or slid out,” he told the Ritzau newswire.

The police in South East Jutland reported that four or five accidents had taken place during the night, none of them serious.

In North Zealand, the Helsingørmotorvejen (E47) between Copenhagen and Helsingør was closed in the early morning due to slippery conditions, but has since been reopened after salting.

Danish vocab: alvorligt – serious

Denmark slams other countries for ‘total embarrassment’ of climate fund failure

Denmark, an active foreign aid donor, on Tuesday slammed as a “total embarrassment” the fact rich nations have failed to raise a promised $100 billion a year to help poor countries battle climate change.

Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s development minister, told the UN Least Developed Countries summit that “trillions” would be needed in coming decades to control the fallout from rising temperatures.

The impact of a heating planet on the world’s 46 poorest nations has been a key topic at the summit in Doha that ends Thursday.

Least developed countries account for four percent of polluting emissions but suffer more than two thirds of deaths from floods, storms and other climate related disasters, according to Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“It is a total embarrassment that the developed world has not yet delivered on the $100 billion that was promised in 2009,” Jørgensen said.

Danish immigration agency fires staff member for misuse of database

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has fired a member of staff and reported them to police after discovering they looked up data of up to 3,300 individuals without authorisation.

SIRI, which processes applications for Danish work and residence permits on behalf of the immigration ministry, released a press statement on Tuesday relating to the matter.

The agency was last autumn contacted by a member of the public who said that a staff member at SIRI had accessed their information without authorisation.

Following this, SIRI identified the employee in question in November 2022.

This resulted in confirmation that the person had searched for information and accessed data which were unconnected to their job role.

The information included personal registration (CPR) numbers, income details, family relations and decisions on immigration cases.

Danish vocab: uautoriseret – unauthorised

SHOW COMMENTS