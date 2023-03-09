For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Denmark mulls restarting ammunition factory, Nord Stream sabotage yacht 'docked at Christiansø', fewer receive kontanthjælp benefits, and CO2 storage facility opens in North Sea. Here's some of the day's news.
Published: 9 March 2023 06:46 CET
Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson (L) receives Denmark's Minister for Economic Affairs Troels Lund Poulsen at the informal meeting of EU defence ministers at the Scandinavian XPO in Marsta outside Stockholm, Sweden March 8, 2023. Christine Olsson/TT/Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Police warn of icy roads, Denmark slams UN climate fund 'embarrassment', immigration agency fires employee for misusing database, and Nord Stream attack linked to Ukrainian-owned yacht. Here's some of today's news.
Published: 8 March 2023 08:03 CET
