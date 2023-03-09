Read news from:
Multiresistant bacteria from recalled antibiotic found in two Danish patients

Denmark’s infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) has detected the multiresistant bacteria CPO in a further two people who were treated with antibiotic medicine Dicillin.

Published: 9 March 2023 17:09 CET
Illustration photo. Danish health authorities have found new instances of multiresistant bacteria in patients who took recalled antibiotic Dicillin. Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Traces of the bacteria were found in an additional 12 patients, SSI said in a statement on Thursday. Two-thirds of those patients – eight in total – were previously treated with Dicillin before the multiresistant bacteria were detected.

The remaining four are still undergoing tests, according to the agency.

The discoveries mean that SSI has now found 25 people affected by the CPO outbreak, with 11 cases already registered.

The Danish Medicines Authority last month asked for persons using the antibiotic medicine Dicillin, produced by Sandoz, to return it to pharmacies to be replaced. That came after the multi-resistant bacteria known as CPO were detected in patients who had taken the antibiotic.

None of the patients have suffered serious illness with the bacteria or received additional treatment, SSI said.

“This is not something that is dangerous for the individual patient. But we should naturally do whatever we can to prevent the spread of multiresistant bacteria,” medical director Tyra Grove Krause of SSI said in the statement.

Around 35,000 people were prescribed the antibiotic between September and December last year, according to Danish Patient Data Authority (Sundhedsdatastyrelsen) figures.

The number is potentially larger, as it was also sold after this period before the recall at the beginning of February.

CPO or carbapenemase-producing organisms are a group of bacteria that are resistant to several different types of antibiotics. They can be difficult to treat, according to information from the Danish Health Authority.

The risk of becoming seriously ill due to CPO is low for a healthy person, but people who are already ill or vulnerable can be at increased risk.

Infection with multiresistant bacteria can also mean all future hospital treatments for the affected person must be given in isolated rooms, so the bacteria are not passed on to other patients.

SSI first detected a particular CPO type which it had not previously seen in October last year. It initially suspected the bacteria could have spread at hospitals or been brought in via overseas travel before linking it to the antibiotic medicine Dicillin in February.

The Danish Patient Data Authority and SSI are now scrutinising how many people may have been exposed to the bacteria.

Krause previously told news wire Ritzau that “we have only seen the top” of the overall number.

HEALTH

Covid-19 no longer given special status in Denmark

Denmark will from next month no longer class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health”, meaning the government will have fewer powers to place social restrictions related to the virus.

Published: 3 March 2023 06:54 CET
Covid-19 no longer given special status in Denmark

There is no longer cause to class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health” or an alment farlig sygdom, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Under Denmark’s Epidemic Law, the government can introduce certain public restrictions in response to illnesses considered a danger to public health. These include asking individuals to isolate or sharing personal information between different authorities.

This will no longer be valid when the classification expires from April 1st.

Danish Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm said the decision reflected that “the disease no longer presents a significant threat to society”.

That does not mean Covid-19 has gone away completely, he also said.

“There will still be a need to protect against serious illness with Covid-19. From now on, that will be alongside other infectious diseases like influenza,” he said.

The new rating comes as the extent of serious disease caused by Covid-19 has fallen significantly compared to earlier stages of the epidemic, according to the Danish Health Authority.

High vaccination rates are part of the reason serious illness with the disease has become limited, Brostrøm said.

The Epidemic Law sets out three categories for diseases: critical threat to society (samfundskritisk sygdom), dangerous to public health (alment farlig sygdom) and infectious diseases (smitsomme sygdomme).

Until January 31st 2022, Covid-19 was given the first and most severe of those three ratings (it was also briefly downgraded in autumn 2021).

A disease is considered a “critical threat” when it threatens the functions of society as a whole, by for instance, overwhelming the health system. In such instances, the government has the farthest-reaching options for intervention, including bans on people gathering, closure of schools, health passes, and mandating use of face masks, provided this is not opposed by a majority in parliament’s representative epidemic committee (epidemiudvalg).

The Health Authority can change the categorisation again at a later date, for example if a new variant emerges and worsens the situation with the virus.

However, the decision to rate a disease as a critical threat to society rest with the Ministry of Health.

