What you need to know if you lose your job in Denmark
It's not fun to lose your job, but Danish laws and collective agreements give you a number of rights and there are steps you can take to help insure yourself against the possibility of being out of work.
Published: 8 March 2023 15:02 CET
If you lose your job in Denmark, you may have certain rights to a notice period and unemployment insurance. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
‘It’s really hard to live here in Denmark without working’
The restaurant manager refused a work permit because his salary was deemed too high to be believable has told The Local of the struggles he is facing as he battles to overturn the decision on appeal, while his lawyer has complained of his client's 'crazy' treatment.
Published: 1 March 2023 10:56 CET
Updated: 2 March 2023 16:43 CET
