Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Police warn of icy roads, Denmark slams UN climate fund 'embarrassment', immigration agency fires employee for misusing database, and Nord Stream attack linked to Ukrainian-owned yacht. Here's some of today's news.
Published: 8 March 2023 08:03 CET
Heavy snow in Hirtshals, northern Jutland, Denmark, Tuesday March 7th. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Snowstorm to continue in North Jutland, two teens stabbed to death in Copenhagen, new prison funding agreement, and Lidl to open more stores. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 7 March 2023 08:19 CET
