Nord Stream: Investigators link Ukrainian-owned yacht to sabotage, reports claim

German investigators have identified the boat they believe was used in the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, according to a report in the Die Zeit newspaper, based on a joint investigation with the broadcasters ARD and SWR. 

Published: 8 March 2023 08:33 CET
Handout picture released by the Danish Defence Command showed what the gas leak looked like at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Photo: Danish Defence/AFP

According to the report, a group of five men and one woman rented the yacht from a Polish-based company with Ukrainian owners. The group all used false passports and their true nationalities are unknown.

Traces of explosives have been found on the yacht, which set sail from the German city of Rostock on September 6th, 20 days before the explosions, which destroyed the two pipelines at a point off the coast of Sweden and just south of the Danish island of Bornholm. 

“The traces lead in the direction of Ukraine,” Die Zeit wrote in its article. “However, investigators have not yet found any evidence as to who ordered the destruction.” 

The newspaper said that, “according to its information”, a western intelligence service had already tipped off its European partners in the autumn that a Ukrainian commando unit had been responsible for the attack, after which there had been “further intelligence indications that a pro-Ukrainian group” was behind the attack. 

In a separate report, the New York Times newspaper reported that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating a “pro-Ukrainian group” was responsible for the sabotage.

The Times report said US officials had no evidence implicating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the pipeline bombing, and it did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved.

The attack, the newspaper said, benefitted Ukraine by severely damaging Russia’s ability to reap millions of dollars by selling natural gas to Western Europe. The intelligence suggested that the perpetrators behind the sabotage were “opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia”, the Times report said.

When confronted with the reports, Ukraine denied any involvement.

The country’s presidential adviser Mychajlo Podoljak told ARD that Ukraine “of course had nothing to do with the attacks on Nord Stream-2”. There was, he said, “no confirmation that Ukrainian officials or the military took part in this operation or that people were dispatched to act on their behalf.”

It was still conceivable that Russia was behind it, he said. “There are many more motives and many more uses in this scenario.” 

He later tweeted that Ukraine “has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap”. 

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin, claimed the reports had been fabricated by the true “authors of the attack” as a diversion. 

“How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?” he told the Ria news agency, complaining that Russia was not part of the investigation of this “monstrous crime”.

The Russian embassy in the US blamed the reports on US intelligence services, which it accused of “an attempt to confuse anyone who sincerely wishes to seek out the truth in this flagrant crime”

Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact

Sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm last year may have resulted in increased pollution which threats natural habitats, a study has found.

Published: 27 February 2023 15:07 CET
Damage to natural habits in the Baltic Sea area caused by explosions that resulted in the gas pipe leaks are a serious threat to species including the cod fish and porpoise, according to a study by researchers at Aarhus University and a number of ocean research centres and institutions in Denmark and Poland.

The study is currently in pre-print form, meaning it is yet to be peer reviewed.

“This is very concerning for the Baltic Sea because the report shows that the explosion has degraded conditions in an area of the sea that is already in very serious and critical condition,” Maria Reumert Gjerding, head of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, told broadcaster DR.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream’s two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two in Sweden’s.

Investigations by Danish and Swedish authorities have confirmed the leaks were due to sabotage and experts have said that only a state has the means to carry out such an operation.

Investigations have not identified who was responsible.

The explosions kicked up 250,000 tonnes of polluted seabed material including pollutants such as lead and the chemical group TBT. The latter substance can damage the ability of fish to reproduce according to senior researcher Hans Sanderson of Aarhus University’s Department of Environmental Science, who led the team of researchers from Denmark, Germany and Poland who produced the report.

“This can mean that fish which are exposed to these substances will get sick. Some of them will die and some for them will struggle to reproduce,” he said in comments to DR.

The issue is particularly critical because marine life in the Baltic Sea was already struggling.

“We have a number of fish populations that are dangerously close to collapse. That includes cod, for example,” Gjerding said to DR.

The researchers found that the explosions caused increased pollution in the Bornholm Trench to the east of the island, where cod breed. The northernmost explosion was close to an area where endangered porpoise breed.

Porpoises that were within a four-kilometre radius of the explosions are likely to have died of the shockwave, the researchers meanwhile concluded.

The explosions can destroy the hearing of nearby small whales and when the population of under 500 animals is already endangered, that could have disastrous effects, the report states.

“It is a serious issue if the leakage at Nord Stream proves to have major consequences for our environment. The effects appear to be local but the Baltic Sea was already under sever strain and we are therefore vary aware of the consequences,” environment minister Magnus Heunicke told DR in a written comment.

