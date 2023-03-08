Read news from:
Fewer people receive benefits in Denmark despite rising unemployment

The number of people in Denmark who receive the basic form of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp, fell in the final quarter of last year.

Published: 8 March 2023 13:22 CET
The number of people receiving basic unemployment benefits in Denmark dropped in late 2022, shirking the trend for unemployment itself. Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

Data released by Statistics Denmark on Tuesday show that there were just over 98,000 people in receipt of kontanthjælp at the end of 2022.

The number is lower than in the preceding quarter but higher than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Kontanthjælp is the basic form of public benefit given to people who are not employed. It is distinct from dagpenge, which requires membership of a semi-privatised A-kasse and gives them the right to receive unemployment benefits should the member become unemployed.

The current number of people receiving kontanthjælp is surprisingly low despite being higher than it was 12 months prior, according to Erik Bjørnsted, senior economist with trade union Dansk Metal.

“The energy crisis, inflation and rising interest rates could easily have caused a strong increase in the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, but employers have needed labour despite these shocks,” he said.

The drop in the fourth quarter followed a similar fall in the third quarter of 2022, an additional sign that the labour shortage is driving the trend according to Bjørnsted.

The number of people receiving the unemployment benefit exceeded 100,000 last summer, however. This was primarily a result of the arrival of Ukrainian refugees and their subsequent availability to the labour market.

Unemployment has risen in Denmark in recent months, with January, the most recent month for which figures are available, the third month in a row that the number of people out of employment went up.

That makes the drop in people who receive benefits surprising, according to deputy director of the Confederation of Danish Industry, Steen Nielsen.

“It could be a sign that [unemployed people] cling to the labour market even in times when trends are turning,” Nielsen said in a comment to news wire Ritzau.

Copenhagen could replace Great Prayer Day holiday with own day off

After parliament this week voted to scrap Great Prayer Day, the city government in Copenhagen has taken steps that could see it retained as a local public holiday.

Published: 3 March 2023 16:59 CET
Parliament voted earlier this week to abolish Great Prayer Day, a public holiday that falls in early May and has existed in Denmark since the late 17th century.

That means this year’s Great Prayer Day, on Friday May 5th, will be the last time the public is given a day off for the holiday.

Prior to its adoption, the government proposal met with criticism from trade unions and the church, while the military also distanced itself from the plan. Thousands of Danes protested it outside parliament earlier this month.

A majority in the Copenhagen Municipality council [Borgerrepræsentation] has subsequently initiated discussions over whether municipal employees and schools in the city can continue to be given the day off on what would have been Great Prayer Day, broadcaster DR reports.

“The proposal was first and foremost tabled to send a signal to parliament and the public that this is something we want to try to hold on to, and that we are very unhappy to see removed,” city councillor Finn Rudaizky is quoted by news wire Ritzau.

Municipal committees must put together by May 4th a formal proposal for city officials to decide on, DR writes.

But the move to retain Great Prayer Day as a day off in Copenhagen already has the backing of several parties in the municipality, including the Danish People’s Party (DF), Conservatives, Liberal Alliance, Alternative, Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Red Green Alliance.

A potential obstacle to the plan is an earlier statement by the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforeningen (KL), that municipalities cannot afford to keep Great Prayer Day under their own auspices.

But Rudaizky, who represents DF in the Copenhagen city government, appeared to be undeterred by the KL statement.

“If Copenhagen Municipality can finance it, they are allowed to give staff a day off. All that is needed is and agreement between employee and employer,” he told DR.

