Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine

EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros' worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.

Published: 8 March 2023 11:34 CET
EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 105mm Howitzer towards Russian positions, near the city of Bakhmut, on March 4th. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP

Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimetre howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Stockholm were debating a three-pronged push to meet Kyiv’s immediate needs and bolster Europe’s defence industry for the longer term.

“Our priority number one is air defence systems, and also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition,” Reznikov said as he arrived for the meeting.

The first part of the plan, as laid out by the EU’s foreign policy service, envisions using one billion euros from the bloc’s joint European Peace Facility to get member states to send shells in their stocks to Kyiv within weeks.

Ukraine’s European allies have already depleted their shelves, committing some €12 billion of military support, with €3.6 billion coming from the joint fund.

There are questions over how many shells Europe can spare without leaving itself too vulnerable, and defence ministers were due to provide details.

“I don’t know which is the level of stockpiles, that is why we are here together,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The second part of the plan is to pool EU and Ukraine demands to place massive joint orders that would incentivise ammunition producers to ramp up their capacity.

The move represents an important shift for the 27-nation bloc as Russia’s war has sped up the push to coordinate more on defence.

Baltic state Estonia initially proposed spending four billion euros on a million shells for Ukraine and wants more new funds committed.

But EU officials say the money to cover Ukraine’s needs could come from another one billion euros already in the joint kitty.

“It’s not enough because we need one million rounds, and approximately it should be four billion euros,” Reznikov said. “We need more.”

EU officials say they hope to agree on a firm plan to send the ammunition to Ukraine by a meeting of foreign ministers on March 20th.

‘War economy mode’

EU countries are weighing whether the bloc’s central defence agency or member states with more experience should negotiate contracts, given a strong desire to avoid seeing the process slowed down by bureaucracy.

There is also a thorny debate about buying ammunition from outside the bloc, as some argue the priority should be speed over helping European industry.

“If there are other deliveries from other states, I don’t think we should exclude that possibility,” Sweden’s Defence Minister Pål Jonson said.

“I think the focus should be on helping Ukraine and finding the best way to accomplish it.”

More broadly, there is a clear sense that after years of lower investment after the Cold War, more needs to be done to get EU defence firms to step up their output fast.

“We are at a decisive moment in our support to Ukraine and it is absolutely crucial that we move towards a sort of war economy mode,” EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said.

“We need definitely to make sure that we can increase drastically our capacity to produce more in Europe,” he said.

But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said calls to put Europe’s economy on a war footing went too far.

“This would be a fatal signal” since it would mean that “we subordinate everything to the production of weapons and munitions”, he said.

“We – the European Union and Germany – are not at war.”

Article by AFP’s Max Delany

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Some 4,600 of the 31,000 refugees who fled to Denmark from Ukraine last year have since left the Nordic country.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:52 CET
Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Of the 4,600 Ukrainians who left Denmark, 3,300 returned to Ukraine according to Statistics Denmark figures.

That number includes 1,500 women, 1,400 children and 370 men.

The statistics show that Ukrainian arrivals in Denmark peaked in the second quarter of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Immigration of Ukrainian nationals increased markedly in 2022. In comparison 1,900 Ukrainian nationals immigrated to Denmark in 2021,” said Statistics Denmark special consultant Lisbeth Harbo.

“The large immigration in 2022 should of course be seen in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Harbo said.

Women and children comprised 85 percent of all Ukrainian immigrants to Denmark in 2022.

That was primarily because adult men were generally required to stay in Ukraine and fight against the invasion.

The Danish statistics also show that every one of the country’s 98 municipalities received refugees from Ukraine last year.

Most were given addresses in major cities Copenhagen or Aarhus, where 9 percent and 5 percent respectively were housed.

Two other cities, Aalborg and Odense, received the next highest proportions with 4 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Denmark passed a special ‘Ukrainian law’ last spring enabling refugees from Ukraine to be quickly given temporary work and residence permits.

Recently released figures from the Ministry of Employment show that just over 7,000 Ukrainians are currently working in Denmark. That corresponds to approximately 56 percent of Ukrainian refugees who are available to the labour market.

Sectors including cleaning, hotels and hospitality and agriculture are among those to have hired the most Ukrainians.

“I think that these are excellent numbers. They show that many people, despite the difficult circumstances, wanted to find work and provide for themselves while they are in Denmark,” Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau in relation to the employment figures.

READ ALSO: ‘One in three’ Ukrainian refugees in Denmark wants to stay after war

SHOW COMMENTS