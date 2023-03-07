Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Snowstorm to continue in North Jutland on Tuesday

Almost every part of Denmark was hit by snow on Monday night, with the northern part of Jutland hit by heavy storms, with between 5cm-10cm of snow falling north of the Limfjord, 5cm around Ringkøbing and Aarhus, and lower amounts elsewhere.

Klaus Larson, a meteorologist at the Danish Meteorological Institute told Ritzau on Tuesday morning that people in the north of Jutland would see even more snow over the rest of Tuesday.

“It is still expected that 10cm-15cm, and maybe even 20cm, could fall north of the Limfjord,” he said.

Parts of northern Jutland also experienced winds of more than 10m/s, enough to qualify the snowfall as a snow blizzard.

The snow is expected to stop by the end of Tuesday.

Danish vocab: en snestorm – a blizzard

Two teens killed in stabbing in Copenhagen suburb

A 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man have died after they were stabbed on Monday evening, in Skjeberg Alle in Taastrup. The alarm went out to police at 10.57pm on Monday, and ambulances and police were sent to the scene, where they found three young men had been stabbed. A second 17-year-old is wounded, but his life is not in danger.

“The investigation is still at an early stage, so we cannot decide on the motive now, but everything points to the fact that this was a private quarrel,” Morten Steen, with the Copenhagen police, told the TV2 broadcaster.

Danish vocab: en knivstikkeri – a stabbing

Government reaches deal with opposition parties on prison funding

Denmark’s three-party coalition government has reached a multi-year agreement with the Conservative Party, the Danish People’s Party and the Green Left party that opens the way to increased funding for Denmark’s prison service.

“The prison service is in a very serious situation and there is a dire need for both more prison officers and more prison places,” Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, said in a press release. “We are working hard to ease the pressure on Danish prisons and to recruit and retain prison officers.”

Danish vocab: fængselsbetjente – prison officers

Supermarket Lidl to open 60 new stores in Denmark

Supermarket chain Lidl will extend its number of stores in Denmark by 60 in the soming years, the company has announced.

The additions will thereby increase the number of Lidl outlets in Denmark from the current 139 to around 200.

The announcement comes after another German supermarket company, Aldi, recently said it was withdrawing from the Danish market.

Danish-owned supermarkets are also undergoing significant change with an ongoing rebranding by parent company Coop of its Irma, Brugsen and Kvickly stores.

Danish vocab: en dagligvarekæde – a supermarket chain