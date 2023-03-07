For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Snowstorm to continue in North Jutland, two teens stabbed to death in Copenhagen, new prison funding agreement, and Lidl to open more stores. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 7 March 2023 08:19 CET
Three teenagers were stabbed, two fatally, on Monday night in the Taastrup suburb of Copenhagen. Photo: Thomas Sjørup/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Bank turns away non-Danish speakers, Bornholm Home Guard prepares for the Russians, gonorrhea at 25-year high, and snow storms expected. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 6 March 2023 08:03 CET
