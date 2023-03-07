Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

IMMIGRATION

Danish immigration agency fires staff member for misuse of database

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has fired a member of staff and reported them to police after discovering they looked up data of up to 3,300 individuals without authorisation.

Published: 7 March 2023 14:56 CET
Danish immigration agency fires staff member for misuse of database
Illustration photo. Danish immigration agency SIRI has fired and reported an employee for unauthorised use of its database. Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash

SIRI, which processes applications for Danish work and residence permits on behalf of the immigration ministry, released a press statement on Tuesday relating to the matter.

The agency was last autumn contacted by a member of the public who said that a staff member at SIRI had accessed their information without authorisation.

Following this, SIRI identified the employee in question in November 2022.

This resulted in confirmation that the person had searched for information and accessed data which were unconnected to their job role.

The information included personal registration (CPR) numbers, income details, family relations and decisions on immigration cases.

SIRI said in the statement that as many as 3,300 personal files may have been accessed by the staff member in the period from January 2021 until November 2022.

The agency has contacted members of the public affected by the issue, it said.

The issue has also been reported to the Danish Data Protection Agency (Datatilsynet).

“This is a very regrettable matter which I take very seriously. This is a case of an employee who has grossly abused their access to personal information and whom we have fired and reported to police,” director of SIRI Trine Rask Thygesen said in the statement.

“We will do everything we can to stop it happening again. We will therefore also review our existing procedures and guidelines to see whether we can do more to prevent misuse of access to personal information,” she said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Some 4,600 of the 31,000 refugees who fled to Denmark from Ukraine last year have since left the Nordic country.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:52 CET
Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Of the 4,600 Ukrainians who left Denmark, 3,300 returned to Ukraine according to Statistics Denmark figures.

That number includes 1,500 women, 1,400 children and 370 men.

The statistics show that Ukrainian arrivals in Denmark peaked in the second quarter of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Immigration of Ukrainian nationals increased markedly in 2022. In comparison 1,900 Ukrainian nationals immigrated to Denmark in 2021,” said Statistics Denmark special consultant Lisbeth Harbo.

“The large immigration in 2022 should of course be seen in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Harbo said.

Women and children comprised 85 percent of all Ukrainian immigrants to Denmark in 2022.

That was primarily because adult men were generally required to stay in Ukraine and fight against the invasion.

The Danish statistics also show that every one of the country’s 98 municipalities received refugees from Ukraine last year.

Most were given addresses in major cities Copenhagen or Aarhus, where 9 percent and 5 percent respectively were housed.

Two other cities, Aalborg and Odense, received the next highest proportions with 4 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Denmark passed a special ‘Ukrainian law’ last spring enabling refugees from Ukraine to be quickly given temporary work and residence permits.

Recently released figures from the Ministry of Employment show that just over 7,000 Ukrainians are currently working in Denmark. That corresponds to approximately 56 percent of Ukrainian refugees who are available to the labour market.

Sectors including cleaning, hotels and hospitality and agriculture are among those to have hired the most Ukrainians.

“I think that these are excellent numbers. They show that many people, despite the difficult circumstances, wanted to find work and provide for themselves while they are in Denmark,” Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau in relation to the employment figures.

READ ALSO: ‘One in three’ Ukrainian refugees in Denmark wants to stay after war

SHOW COMMENTS