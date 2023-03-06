Supermarket Lidl to open 60 new stores in Denmark

The additions will thereby increase the number of Lidl outlets in Denmark from the current 139 to around 200.

The announcement comes after another German supermarket company, Aldi, recently said it was withdrawing from the Danish market.

Danish-owned supermarkets are also undergoing significant change with an ongoing rebranding by parent company Coop of its Irma, Brugsen and Kvickly stores.

Lidl is set to take on four former Aldi stores and four Aldi construction projects as part of its expansion strategy, CEO for Lidl Denmark Jens Stratmann told financial media Finans.

“(The stores) are part of our strategy to expand so we can reach more Danes. But despite the big changes in the market we are sticking to our own strategy,” Stratmann said.

The company said it would not buy existing store locations if it did not think they were profitable.

“A new opening must fit with our planned pattern for the country. We are naturally prepared to deviate from this if there is basis for a good deal, but we have a national map. We do not buy loss-makers to protect our market position,” Lidl development and property director Mads T. Nielsen said to Finans.