Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Supermarket Lidl to open 60 new stores in Denmark

Supermarket chain Lidl will extend its number of stores in Denmark by 60 in the soming years, the company has announced.

Published: 6 March 2023 14:18 CET
Supermarket Lidl to open 60 new stores in Denmark
Lidl is to increase its presence in Denmark with around 60 new stores. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

The additions will thereby increase the number of Lidl outlets in Denmark from the current 139 to around 200.

The announcement comes after another German supermarket company, Aldi, recently said it was withdrawing from the Danish market.

Danish-owned supermarkets are also undergoing significant change with an ongoing rebranding by parent company Coop of its Irma, Brugsen and Kvickly stores.

READ ALSO: First Irma supermarkets to close in Copenhagen this weekend

Lidl is set to take on four former Aldi stores and four Aldi construction projects as part of its expansion strategy, CEO for Lidl Denmark Jens Stratmann told financial media Finans.

“(The stores) are part of our strategy to expand so we can reach more Danes. But despite the big changes in the market we are sticking to our own strategy,” Stratmann said.

The company said it would not buy existing store locations if it did not think they were profitable.

“A new opening must fit with our planned pattern for the country. We are naturally prepared to deviate from this if there is basis for a good deal, but we have a national map. We do not buy loss-makers to protect our market position,” Lidl development and property director Mads T. Nielsen said to Finans.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LEGO

Denmark’s Lego builds around inflation to post profit

Lego, the world's number one toymaker, said Tuesday that its revenue and profits rose last year as demand for its plastic bricks remained strong despite inflationary headwinds.

Published: 7 March 2023 11:09 CET
Denmark's Lego builds around inflation to post profit

For 2022, net profit at the Danish firm rose four percent to 13.8 billion kroner ($1.98 billion) while sales jumped 17 percent to 64.6 billion kroner.

“These results were delivered despite extraordinary inflationary pressures on materials, freight and energy costs,” the company said in a statement.

Excluding currency effects, the sales gain was 11 percent. The privately-held company did not provide unit sales.

The firm, in which the holding company of Denmark’s Kirkbi family owns 75 percent with the rest being held by the Lego Foundation, said sales improved
in all markets and its market share grew globally.

“The company expects single digit revenue growth in 2023, ahead of the global toy market and will continue to accelerate investments in strategic
initiatives,” it said.

The company has seen continued success in the last two years even after no longer enjoying a boost from lockdowns keeping people at home, so far
withstanding pressure from inflation and slowing economies.

It has been buoyed both by sets based on franchises such as Star Wars and Harry Potter as well as home-grown hits like Lego Friends and Lego Technic.

Lego, which has completely withdrawn from Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has continued its strategy of opening more stores, with
155 new shops opened during the year, bringing the number of shops worldwide to 904.

The company, which employs some 27,000 people, has also been making major investments to reduce the climate impact of its products and operations,
including by manufacturing closer to consumers.

The group has just opened a carbon-neutral factory in Vietnam, joining already established ones in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Mexico, China and
Denmark. A new factory is also being constructed in the United States.

READ ALSO: Lego launches bricks with Braille

SHOW COMMENTS