Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WEATHER

How are snowstorms affecting travel in Denmark on Tuesday?

As much as 30cm of snow fell on parts of northern Jutland on Monday night, with smaller amounts falling almost everywhere else in Denmark. Here's how it has affected traffic on rail, road and air.

Published: 6 March 2023 16:55 CET
Updated: 7 March 2023 09:25 CET
How are snowstorms affecting travel in Denmark on Tuesday?
Snow at Hirtshals in Northern Jutland on Tuesday March 7th. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

TV2 reported that as much as 28cm of snow had been recorded in Thisted, northwestern Jutland with more than 20cm falling across much of northern Jutland. The Danish Meteorological Institute reported that between 5cm-10cm of snow had fallen north of the Limfjord, 5cm around Ringkøbing and Aarhus, and lower amounts elsewhere. 

Klaus Larson, a meteorologist at the Danish Meteorological Institute told Ritzau on Tuesday morning that people in the north of Jutland would see even more snow over the rest of Tuesday.  

“It is still expected that 10cm-15cm, and maybe even 20cm, could fall north of the Limfjord,” he said. 

Rail

The snow caused several faults on the stretch of rail between the north Jutland city of Aalborg and Aalborg airport, forcing Denmark’s national rail operator DSB to cancel all departures on the route on Tuesday. The cancellations were announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning, with passengers advised to take city buses instead. 

DSB also warned on Tuesday morning that S-banen commuter trains in Copenhagen could be affected by strong winds expected to hit from 12pm. 

“Traffic on the S-banen could be affected by strong winds. We are following the situation closely and will provide frequent updates,” DSB wrote on its home page, advising travellers to check the Rejseplanen.dk app before travelling, and to consider travelling earlier in the morning. 

This came after the rail operator on Monday night announced the cancellation of several services between Aarhus and Aalborg on Tuesday as a result of the expected snow storms in central and northern parts of Jutland.

The cancelled rail services are the faster Intercity Lyntog trains, DSB said. The slower Intercity service will continue to run.

The affected route connects Aalborg Airport to Copenhagen Airport, meaning the part of the service between Aarhus and Aalborg Airport will not run, but trains will still operate as normal between Aarhus and Copenhagen.

“[Track operator] Banedanmark and DSB are following the situation closely and have an ongoing dialogue with DMI,” DSB wrote on its website.

Strong winds, possibly up to gale force, are also forecast for late Monday and Tuesday morning, meaning further rail disruptions are possible, and that other parts of Denmark could also be affected.

Passengers are advised to check journey details for any changes via the Rejseplanen app or website.

READ ALSO: 17 essential phone apps to make your life in Denmark easier

In addition to the link with Aarhus, local rail services are also disrupted in North Jutland.

Local public transport operator NT, which runs regional trains, said that services on Tuesday will follow the timetable normally used on Sundays, meaning departures are reduced to one per hour.

Buses in the region could also be affected.

On the company’s website, customers are advised to check the routes, either on their home page or on the rejseplanen.dk app. 

A snow plow in action in Aalborg on Tuesday March 7th. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Road travel

The poor weather has caused several accidents on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic jams. There was an accident on the Vestmotorvejen (E20) at Sorø in the direction of Funen, at around 7am, and an accident on the Sydmotorvejen (E47) northbound at Bregentved. 

The Great Belt Bridge closed to wind-sensitive vehicles due to the strong winds between 2:45am and 5am and then from 7am to 8.52am. The bridge’s operator Sund & Bælt is announcing updates on Twitter.

Light and wind-sensitive vehicles are also advised not to drive over the Langelandsbroen bridge on Tuesday morning. 

The Øresunds Bridge is not currently expected to close, but the bridge’s operator advises travellers to check before departing. 

Fire services in northern Jutland had readied heavy duty snow plows to clear roads where additional help is needed.

“For the current situation we have prepared a couple of large plows at our centre in Thisted so that we can reach our destinations or assist other emergency services with arriving at theirs,” duty officer Hans Bruhn told news wire Ritzau.

A plow has also been prepared at a second centre in Central Jutland, Bruhn also said.

A significant number of people in North Jutland will work from home on Tuesday due to the snow, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

“Either because they’ve already arranged it with their employer to stay home to avoid the snowstorm, or because the snow will simply make it impossible or dangerous to drive,” DI senior consultant for North Jutland Henrik Marcher Larsen told DR.

Other parts of Denmark could see sleet, snow and rain on Tuesday as a period of cold late winter weather sets in.

Ferries 

The Læsø ferry cancelled its 6am departure from Læsø and its 7.50 departure from Frederikshavn. The afternoon departures may also be cancelled. 

Scandlines is canceling the 11.15am, 1.30pm and 3.45pm departures from Gedser to Rostock, as well as the 9am, 11.15am and 1.30pm departures from Rostock.

Alslinjen has canceled departures from Fynshav at 6am and 8am, and from Bøjden at 7am and 9am.

The island ferry between Fåborg, Lyø and Avernakø has cancelled its departure from Fåborg at 10 am.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Storm Otto subsides but travel delayed and thousands left without power

The worst of Storm Otto seems to have subsided on Saturday morning, with some travel tentatively restarting but thousands left without power and icy conditions set to linger on.

Published: 18 February 2023 11:09 CET
Storm Otto subsides but travel delayed and thousands left without power

The worst of Storm Otto, which battered Scandinavia on Friday evening, seems to have passed and will blow further east and move over the Baltics, according to SMHI, Sweden’s Swedish meteorological agency.

The storm, which reached wind speeds of 145km/h (90mph), led to blocks of flats being evacuated in Denmark for fear they might collapse, the closure of the Øresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark, and the cancellation of Norwegian ferry services.

But by Saturday morning, conditions had improved enough for the SMHI to lifted its orange warning and the Øresund Bridge was reopened to traffic just before 03:00, according to the official website. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Denmark’s Meteorological Institute, the DMI, advised that its weather warning for wind gusts had ended.

However, power outages and traffic problems are expected across Sweden and Denmark as icy conditions are set to linger, with air traffic expected to be delayed at Copenhagen Airport throughout the weekend.

Travel

Despite the storm subsiding, across Sweden several train routes are still canceled in both Skåne and along the west coast.

Öresundstågen writes on its website that according to the forecast, traffic should be able to resume at around noon. Several SJ trains are also canceled on the route between Gothenburg and Malmö.

Train travel also resumed early on Saturday morning. On Skånetrafiken’s website, it reports that the first train from Malmö to Copenhagen Airport departed at 03.33.

The first train from Copenhagen Airport to Malmö departed at 04.02.

On the roads, winds have died down enough that there are no longer any concerns about letting so-called ‘wind-sensitive’ vehicles, namely largely vehicles such as trucks and trailers, travel over the Øresund Bridge.

Air traffic at Copenhagen Airport will be affected for the rest of the weekend as a result of Friday’s storm, according to Lars Lemche, press officer at Copenhagen Airport.

“It will probably affect the whole weekend, but especially Saturday,” Lemche said on Saturday morning.

Several flights scheduled to land in Copenhagen on Friday were instead forced to redirect to Amsterdam or Berlin. As a result, Saturday’s air traffic program has been rescheduled due to a number of aircraft and crews not being where they were scheduled to be on Saturday morning.

“If you are going to travel, you must arm yourself with extra patience and make sure you stay informed,” Lemche added.

Storm Otto made landfall on the west coast of Denmark on Friday afternoon. An average wind of 24.6 meters per second was measured in Thyborøn. In Jutland, hurricane force gusts of 38 meters per second were measured.

Traffic concerns

On the roads in Sweden, though the SMHI has lifted its orange warnings it has maintained yellow warning in parts of northern Götaland and central and southwestern Svealand, as there is a risk of ice on the roads with traffic problems as a result. 

SMHI has also issued a yellow warning in Halland and the north-western Skåne coast, where strong winds are expected to cause high water levels.

Power outages

Thousands in Sweden have been left without power after the storm battered the electricity grid. For some households, power is not expected to return until Sunday.

During the night, over 11,000 households were without power in large parts of Götaland. Shortly after 07:00, approximately 7,800 of Eon’s customers are still without power, according to the energy company. Worst hit is Skåne, where over 5,000 are without power.

“We are in a difficult situation. We hope to be able to fix this during the day. There are many trees that have ended up on wires. We therefore have to remove trees and put up new lines. The goal is for everyone to get power back this evening, but several may be without power tomorrow,” Peter Hjalmar, regional manager for Eon, explained.

Hjalmar also warned the public to stay away from fallen power lines: “If you are out walking and see a downed power line, you should not go near it but report it to us,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS