HEALTH

How much does it cost to go to the dentist in Denmark?

Denmark is known as an expensive country and dental care is not fully covered by the public health system. But it's possible to avoid both toothache and severe wallet pain.

Published: 6 March 2023 15:56 CET
File photo of dentistry in Denmark. Foreigners might be put off check-ups by perceived high prices but going to the dentist for a routine check is not necessarily costly. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

Many foreign citizens living in Denmark put off dental care—with the sky-high cost of living, it’s not unreasonable to expect an eye-popping bill from a Danish dentist.

But routine preventative care—like a yearly exam and tooth cleaning—could set you back less here than in your home country. And fortunately, the prices for many common services are regulated by the government.

Dental care for children and young adults (under 21)

A trip to the dentist is free for kids with a Danish health card. By the age of 2, children in Denmark are automatically enrolled in the municipal dental program and appointments with dentists are scheduled routinely—some dentists’ office are even located inside elementary schools. All dental care—from cleanings to root canals—is covered by the national health until age 21.

Dental care for adults

After your 22nd birthday, you’ll foot about 65 percent of your bill at the dentist for basic services like cleaning and routine x-rays, while the national health will pick up the remaining 35-ish percent.

Dentists and the Danish Regions, which are responsible for the administration of healthcare services, have negotiated fixed prices for certain common services. This system is called the ‘special act’ and all but five dental practices in Denmark have agreed to participate, according to the Danish Dental Association.

The Danish Dental Association helped The Local compile a price table for the most common routine dental care services as of December 2022. 

Service Set price 
Tooth Cleaning 219 kroner 
Basic diagnostic exam — Check-up (18-25 years old)  102 kroner
Basic diagnostic exam — Check-up (26 years old and up)  175 kroner 
‘Bitewing’ x-rays  224 kroner 
X-rays  159 kroner 

However, some dental interventions don’t have standardized prices — according to the Dental Association, that’s to encourage competition between providers and ultimately save the public money. 

Sundhed.dk (the government health portal) offers a price comparison tool that allows you to see how much dentists in your area charge for services including fillings, crowns, and root canals. Note that anesthesia is often listed as an optional add-on for an additional fee. 

Are braces free in Denmark?

Cosmetic braces aren’t covered by the public health system in Denmark, but orthodontics for medical reasons — like if your bite doesn’t align to the point you can’t chew — are covered for people under 21. 

What about discounts?

Additional subsidies are available for low-income families and people with disabilities — but be careful to check whether the terms of your residence permit allow you to receive public assistance. Even Danes who hope to sponsor a family reunification visa can be penalized, or have their application rejected, for receiving public assistance for dental care

Technically, dental practices that participate in the set prices programme aren’t supposed to offer discounts — but any Google search for dental services in Copenhagen turns up student discounts and new patient bundles (such as an exam, cleaning, and x-rays for a lower total price) that can mean considerable savings. While the dentist may ultimately be fined for offering discounts, there’s no risk to you as a customer for taking advantage of these deals. 

Additionally, dental students at the Copenhagen School of Dentistry (supervised by fully qualified dentists) perform many procedures from emergency dental services to braces and fillings and charge reduced fees. See their pricing guide, last updated in 2021, here

It’s also worth considering the private health insurance programme Sygesikring danmark (a private, not a national company, despite its name) which can offer reimbursements when you pay for dental and other medical-adjacent services. The company offers a number of different price brackets and has information in English here.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Published: 23 February 2023 10:58 CET
Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Danish language requirements used when recruiting nurses from outside the EU will be relaxed as part of measures aimed at reducing hospital waiting times, the government said as it presented a new spending plan on Thursday.

Additional funding will meanwhile be spent in an effort to reduce processing times for foreign medical professionals awaiting authorisation to work in Denmark.

The government and Danske Regioner, the national body which represents the regional health authorities, have agreed on a number of measures aimed at cutting waiting times in a new plan for the health service.

A key feature of the agreement is a reform to language requirements used when hiring foreign nurses.

The change to the requirements will mean that they will become more streamlined and unified than they are currently, the ministry said.

Language criteria for nurses from non-EU countries will thereby be brought into line with the requirements used for nurses from EU and EEA countries.

This means that it will not be a legal requirement for non-EU nationals to pass a Danish language test before they are employed on a probationary basis, termed evalueringsansættelse in Danish.

This type of probationary employment means the nurse is hired for an initial six months on a full-time basis. During that period, the hospital can assess the employee’s abilities and communication skills. 

“It will still be ensured that health personnel have Danish language skills at the requisite level with respect to patient safety and more,” the ministry said.

The agreement also pledges to form a “Task Force” which will “present suggestions for a smooth and efficient process to ensure that the requested foreign health staff can quickly take part in health service tasks,” the ministry said in an outline of the agreement.

The task force will include representation from regional health authorities and municipalities and will provide its recommendations “by the summer holiday”, it said.

An additional 5 million kroner in 2023 and 9.7 million kroner in 2024 has been set aside for the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the agency which processes work permit applications, to reduce a bottleneck in pending applications from third-country health staff waiting for their qualifications to be authorised for work in Denmark, and thereby given work permits.

The overall objective of the new plan is three-fold, Health Minister Sophie Løhde said at a briefing on Thursday.

‘Danish hospitals in a difficult situation’

These are a reduction of waiting lists, a three percent increase in the number of operations and medical examination and investigations for patients at pre-pandemic standards.

“Many of our hospitals are in a difficult situation and we need to get them back on track so patients can get treatment sooner and we ease the strain on health staff,” Løhde said in a press statement.

The agreement, which budgets two billion kroner of government spending on the health service in 2023 and 2024, also includes previsions to limit administrative work and partially extends the so-called frit sygehusvalg, the right for patients to choose the hospital at which they will be treated or examined.

It also asks more hospital staff to take evening, night and weekend shifts.

“We have made a very good agreement which will help bring down waiting times for patients. We will continue to work for a fair distribution of shifts among staff,” the head of Danske Regioner, Anders Kühnau, said according to news wire Ritzau.

“It’s also positive that it will be easier to hire foreign personnel with the skills that are needed most,” he said.

Earlier this month, the government reached an agreement for private hospitals to treat more patients on behalf of the public health system.

