For members
HEALTH
How much does it cost to go to the dentist in Denmark?
Denmark is known as an expensive country and dental care is not fully covered by the public health system. But it's possible to avoid both toothache and severe wallet pain.
Published: 6 March 2023 15:56 CET
File photo of dentistry in Denmark. Foreigners might be put off check-ups by perceived high prices but going to the dentist for a routine check is not necessarily costly. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix
WORKING IN DENMARK
Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff
Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
Published: 23 February 2023 10:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments