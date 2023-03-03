For members
What do proposed university reforms mean for students in Denmark?
Denmark’s government has proposed reforms to higher education including shortened Master’s degrees and more places for international students. The proposals met with a mixed reception.
Published: 3 March 2023 16:10 CET
Students graduate from the University of Copenhagen in August 2022. A planned reform could cut the length of many Master's degrees. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark could offer places to thousands of additional international students
The number of places on English-language Master's degree programmes could be expanded by a Danish government proposal presented on Thursday.
Published: 2 March 2023 17:46 CET
