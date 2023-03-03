For members
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
First Irma supermarkets to close on Sunday, Covid-19 no longer 'dangerous to public health', Queen out of hospital, and Social Democrat mayor oppose new Master's course reforms. Here's some of the news on Friday.
Published: 3 March 2023 07:39 CET
Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen has criticised the plan to shorten Master's degrees as "completely wrong". Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Thursday
Pay deals reached for transport and retail, climate change could render Denmark's smaller islands uninhabitable, and Novo Nordisk quadruples use of monkeys in research. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 2 March 2023 07:54 CET
