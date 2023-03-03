Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

The first six Irma supermarkets set to close on Sunday

The first six of the 65 Irma supermarkets set to close or be converted to Coops, 365discount, or Brugsen supermarkets are due to close their doors in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Sunday will be the last opening day for Irma supermarkets at Nørrebros Runddel, Østerbrogade 162, Godthåbsvej, Hellerup Station, Roskildevej 148 and Finsensvej.

The ten largest of the 65 Irma shops will become part of the new Coop chain, 28 will become 365discount supermarkets, the ten smallest will become Brugsen, and 17 will close completely.

Danish vocab: en kæde – a chain

Social Democrat mayors attack own government’s plan for shorter Masters’ degrees

The mayors of all four of Denmark’s major cities have criticised a proposal to halve the length of many Master’s degrees, with Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, mayor Copenhagen calling it “completely wrong”.

Andersen said that the proposal would be “bad for the young and bad for business”, and would mean a significant weakening of the education system.

The mayors of Aarhus, Odense, and Aalborg also joined in the criticism, saying they doubted it would solve the labour shortage in municipalities.

Danish vocab: helt forkert – completely wrong

Covid-19 no longer given special status in Denmark

Denmark will from next month no longer class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health”, meaning the government will have fewer powers to place social restrictions related to the virus.

There is no longer cause to class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health” or an alment farlig sygdom, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Under Denmark’s Epidemic Law, the government can introduce certain public restrictions in response to illnesses considered a danger to public health. These include asking individuals to isolate or sharing personal information between different authorities.

This will no longer be valid when the classification expires from April 1st.

Danish Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm said the decision reflected that “the disease no longer presents a significant threat to society”.

Danish queen out of hospital after back surgery