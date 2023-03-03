Read news from:
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

First Irma supermarkets to close on Sunday, Covid-19 no longer 'dangerous to public health', Queen out of hospital, and Social Democrat mayor oppose new Master's course reforms. Here's some of the news on Friday.

Published: 3 March 2023 07:39 CET
Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen has criticised the plan to shorten Master's degrees as "completely wrong". Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The first six Irma supermarkets set to close on Sunday 

The first six of the 65 Irma supermarkets set to close or be converted to Coops, 365discount, or Brugsen supermarkets are due to close their doors in Copenhagen on Sunday. 

Sunday will be the last opening day for Irma supermarkets at Nørrebros Runddel, Østerbrogade 162, Godthåbsvej, Hellerup Station, Roskildevej 148 and Finsensvej.

The ten largest of the 65 Irma shops will become part of the new Coop chain, 28 will become 365discount  supermarkets, the ten smallest will become Brugsen, and 17 will close completely. 

Danish vocab: en kæde – a chain

Social Democrat mayors attack own government’s plan for shorter Masters’ degrees 

The mayors of all four of Denmark’s major cities have criticised a proposal to halve the length of many Master’s degrees, with Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, mayor Copenhagen calling it “completely wrong”. 

Andersen said that the proposal would be “bad for the young and bad for business”, and would mean a significant weakening of the education system. 

The mayors of Aarhus, Odense, and Aalborg also joined in the criticism, saying they doubted it would solve the labour shortage in municipalities. 

Danish vocab: helt forkert – completely wrong 

Covid-19 no longer given special status in Denmark

Denmark will from next month no longer class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health”, meaning the government will have fewer powers to place social restrictions related to the virus.

There is no longer cause to class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health” or an alment farlig sygdom, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Under Denmark’s Epidemic Law, the government can introduce certain public restrictions in response to illnesses considered a danger to public health. These include asking individuals to isolate or sharing personal information between different authorities.

This will no longer be valid when the classification expires from April 1st.

Danish Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm said the decision reflected that “the disease no longer presents a significant threat to society”.

Danish queen out of hospital after back surgery

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II was discharged from hospital on Thursday after back surgery last week though a full recovery is expected to last months, the Danish Royal House announced.

The 82-year-old, Europe’s longest reigning monarch, underwent a “major” back operation last Wednesday at Rigshospitalet, the country’s largest
hospital.

“The medical team responsible for the operation and the subsequent hospitalisation is satisfied with the process and with The Queen’s condition,” the court said in a statement.

The Danish monarch is now staying at her palace in Amalienborg and will undergo “a lengthy physical rehabilitation process, which may extend over the next few months”, the court warned.

Crown Prince Frederik will “continue as regent for the time being.”

Danish vocab: udskrevet – discharged

Denmark could offer places to thousands of additional international students

The number of places on English-language Master’s degree programmes could be expanded by a Danish government proposal presented on Thursday.

A government proposal for a reform of graduate university education programmes was presented by government ministers at a briefing on Thursday.

According to the proposal, the number of places on English-language Master’s degree programmes in Denmark will be increased by 1,100 between 2024 and 2028, and by an overall 2,500 from 2029.

“Increased enrolment of international students is connected to additional expenses on SU [state student grant, ed.], but also a larger labour pool,” the proposal by the Ministry of Higher Education and Science states.

Danish vocab: kandidatuddannelser – Master’s programmes

Transport union strikes two-year pay deal with employers 

Denmark’s 3F transport workers union struck a two-year deal with the Confederation of Danish Industry late on Wednesday night, which will apply to 48,000 workers, the broadcaster TV2 has reported

The two sides will hold a joint press conference at 11am to outline the details of the agreement on pay and other benefits. 

Danish vocab: et forlig – a settlement

Danish store workers get pay rise in new bargaining agreement

Some 150,000 people who work in retail in Denmark will see their pay increase after trade unions and employers’ organisations came to a new agreement on working terms.

The union HK Handel and the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) announced the conclusion of collective bargaining negotiations on Wednesday, news wire Ritzau reported.

The agreement covers around 150,000 people who work in the retail sector.

Under the new agreement, the lowest wage that can be paid to staff will go up by the equivalent of 721 kroner per month. The increase is set to take effect through pay rises once per year during the two-year term covered by the agreement.

Additionally, a so-called fritvalgskonto (“free-choice account”) will see its deposits rise by two percent. Workers can choose whether to use the account for salary, holiday or pension.

Danish Vocab: en stigning – an increase

Denmark’s smaller islands ‘could be uninhabitable due to storm surges 

A new study by the Danish Meteorological Institute has warned that more frequent storm surges due to climate change will make many of Denmark’s smaller islands uninhabitable even if the goal of the Paris Agreement goal of a 2C temperature increase is reached. 

By the end of the century, the institute warns, storm surges which today occur only every 20 years will hit every three years, at the same time as sea levels will have risen by 30 cm. 

The islands in the South Funen Archipelago, on the west coast off the Limfjord, and the Baltic Coast of Møns and Falster will all see much greater threats. 

Nina Baron, a climate and preparedness researcher at University College Copenhagen, said that many of these islands are very low-lying. 

“So they are particularly vulnerable if the sea level rises and if there are more extreme weather events where the sea rises two meters above the daily level. So some of the islands risk being swallowed up by the sea or becoming uninhabitable.”

Danish vocab: ubeboelig – uninhabitable

Novo Nordisk quadrupled use of monkeys in drug research 

The Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has quadrupled the number of monkeys used in its medical research since 2019, Danish state broadcaster DR has reported, meaning it has failed to meet its goal of reducing their use in research. ¨

“We cannot avoid using experimental animals. We cannot stop using monkeys within such a short number of years. It is simply not realistic to imagine,” Jan Lund Ottesen, vice president of Novo Nordisk, told DR.

The charity Animal Protection Denmark accused the company of using “a complex and intelligent animal” in its research. 

Danish vocab: firdoblet – quadrupled

