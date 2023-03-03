First Irma supermarkets to close in Copenhagen this weekend

Six Irma stores will close in Copenhagen on Sunday, Coop has confirmed according to industry media Detailwatch.

The premium supermarkets at Nørrebros Runddel, Østerbrogade 162, Godthåbsvej, Hellerup Station, Roskildevej 148 and Finsensvej in the capital are to close their doors for the last time as Irma according to the report.

Coop announced at the end of January a major rebranding with includes its Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma chains all being renamed.

The parent company said that Irma stores would either close or be rebranded from April 1st.

Irma has 65 existing stores, of which 9 will be given the “Coop” brand, 28 will be low price 365discount stores and the 11 smallest will become Brugsen mini markets. The remaining 17 will close.

Most of the closures and rebrandings will occur from Easter onwards and over the summer, Coop said.

The decision to shut down the Irma brand was taken in response to changing consumer habits, the company has previously said.

“We have seen an extreme change in customers’ purchases in the last year, whereby they have moved their spending towards discount and generally buy cheaper and fewer items,” CEO Kræn Østergård Nielsen said in a statement in January.

The Irma brand will not disappear completely – it will continue on products which will be available in Coop stores.