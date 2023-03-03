Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danes cut electricity use by ten percent with prices ‘the same’ as last year

Electricity prices were similar in January 2022 and January 2023, but consumers in Denmark used around 10 percent less power this year compared to last.

Published: 3 March 2023 17:26 CET
Danes cut electricity use by ten percent with prices ‘the same’ as last year
Electricity prices have returned to more stable levels but Danish consumers are still being efficient. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Increased awareness and saving measures appear to have left their mark on Danish electricity consumers, according to a report by broadcaster DR.

As energy bills shot upwards last year because of factors including inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many began to limit or economise their use of electricity and energy.

Measures included the use of apps to track the hourly price, use of appliances at night and turning down heaters and switching off lights.

READ ALSO:

While electricity prices were extremely high during the late summer and autumn last year, reaching over 8 kroner per kilowatt hour in August, they are now back at a comparable level to January 2022, when the price rises were yet to take hold.

Analysis from energy companies NRGi and Norlys have both found that people in Denmark used considerably less electricity in January this year than they did 12 months prior, DR reports.

Norlys said its customers used 13 percent less energy from one January to the next, while NRGi found the same trend, placing the difference at around 10 percent.

“This shows that we have retained good habits,” Norlys Energy’s head of customer service Pernille Storgaard told DR.

That makes sense despite what are currently equivalent energy prices between this year and last, an analyst said.

“The fall in price [since mid-late 2022, ed.] looks like stopping now and then the electricity price will be at the level we have now. That is around 1 krone per kilowatt hour when it’s not windy and a bit less when it’s windy or the sun is shining,” Kristian Rune Poulsen, senior consultant with Green Energy Denmark, told DR.

Denmark’s increased reliance on wind and sun generated power means swings in price are more likely than in the past, he said.

“You can still save money by moving energy consumption by, for example, turning on the dishwasher at night. If you have an electric car, or are a high consumer of electricity, even more money can be saved by being a flexible consumer,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Danish energy firm to allow customers to opt out of pre-paid bills

The Danish energy company Norlys is to allow customers to opt out of the so-called ‘aconto’ system by why energy consumption is paid for in advance.

Published: 2 March 2023 12:13 CET
Danish energy firm to allow customers to opt out of pre-paid bills

The company’s 600,000 customers in Denmark will be allowed to pay for their actual anergy use by being billed in arrears, Norlys said in a press statement.

Currently, customers pay via so-called “aconto” or advanced billing, by which their consumption is estimated and paid for one or three months in advance.

Should they pay for more than they use, the difference is subtracted from subsequent bills or refunded. Additional use will be billed by the company.

The use of aconto bills to pay for energy is common practice in Denmark. Estimates are typically based on past consumption and expected energy prices.

“The energy crisis has resulted in considerably higher prices than we have been used to,” Norlys energy director Mads Brøgger said in the statement.

“That means energy bills take up a lot more of the household budget. This has made many of our customers ask for the option of paying their actual energy use in arrears,” he said.

Customers who want to switch to arrears payments can do so via the Norlys website, the company said.

“We expect this option for billing will make electricity bills more simple for customers who choose that option,” Brøgger said.

Aconto style billing has become increasingly criticised during the recent period of very high energy prices.

High energy costs have meant that paying for three months of consumption in advance can be extremely costly.

SHOW COMMENTS