Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Great Prayer Day abolished, government rejects school headscarf ban, one in ten Danes on antidepressants, and Denmark at 'significant risk' of missing 2030 climate goal. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 1 March 2023 08:05 CET
A schoolgirl wears a headscarf during a visit to a school in 2022 by former immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Rush to see Northern Lights, Danish opposition leader just needs to 'chop some firewood', and opposition unable to force a referendum on holiday abolition. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 28 February 2023 08:00 CET
