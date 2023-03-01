Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Great Prayer Day abolished, government rejects school headscarf ban, one in ten Danes on antidepressants, and Denmark at 'significant risk' of missing 2030 climate goal. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 1 March 2023 08:05 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
A schoolgirl wears a headscarf during a visit to a school in 2022 by former immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Great Prayer Day abolished by Danish parliament

The government’s bill to abolish the Great Prayer Day holiday was adopted following a vote in the Danish parliament on Tuesday.

After a debate lasting several hours, a majority in parliament voted to abolish Great Prayer Day effective from 2024.

That mean this year’s Great Prayer Day, on Friday May 5th, will be the last time the public is given a day off for the holiday, which has existed in Denmark for over three centuries.

The three parties in the coalition government – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – all voted for the bill, giving it a majority before any opposition votes were taken into account. One opposition party, the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) voted with the government.

Danish vocab: at afskaffe – to abolish

Government rejects Danish People’s Party call for headscarf school ban

Denmark’s government on Tuesday hit back a proposal from the far-right Danish People’s Party for the parliament to debate a ban on Islamic headscarves in schools.

In a written comment, immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said that while Denmark faces “serious challenges with negative social control and oppression of young girls in certain environments”, such a ban would contravene Danish law.

“It is the legal assessment that the proposal to ban Islamic headscarves in primary schools cannot be implemented within the framework of the Constitution and Denmark’s international obligations,” he wrote. “Therefore, the government cannot support the proposal. But we will nevertheless continue to fight honour-related coercion and oppression and negative social control”. 

Danish vocab: æresrelateret tvang – honour-related coercion

Almost one in ten in Denmark prescribed antidepressants

New national data shows around 9 percent of people in Denmark made use of a medical prescription for antidepressant medicine in 2021.

The number comes from a Statistics Denmark analysis of on use of antidepressant medicines.

Some 12 percent of women used a prescription for antidepressants at some point during 2021, according to the analysis. The figure for men was 7 percent.

That corresponds to around 280,000 women and 158,000 men.

The higher number among women than men has been a constant element in each year covered by the analysis since it began in 2011.

Danish vocab: antidepressiv lægemiddel – antidepressant medicine

 
Denmark at ‘significant risk’ of missing 2030 emissions target: Climate Council
 
Denmark’s climate council has warned of “a significant risk” of the country missing its 2030 emissions goal and has outlined six actions the government could take to put it on track.

The Danish Council on Climate Change in its 2023 status report said that while it was positive that the last government had presented a roadmap on how it hoped to reach the 70 percent target, it was likely that many of its proposals would not generate the hoped-for emissions reductions. 

“We emphasize that the effort must show that the goal can be reached with a certain degree of certainty, and that the certainty must increase the closer we get to 2030,” Peter Møllgaard, the council’s chair, said in a press release. “There is currently not enough certainty that the government’s plan will come true.” 

Danish vocab: stor risiko – a big risk

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Rush to see Northern Lights, Danish opposition leader just needs to 'chop some firewood', and opposition unable to force a referendum on holiday abolition. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 28 February 2023 08:00 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danes rush to see Northern Lights in North Jutland and North Zealand

An unusually active solar wind and clear skies meant that the Northern Lights could be seen across swathes of Denmark on Monday night, with many Danes rushing to the northern coasts of Jutland and Zealand to catch a rare appearance of the phenomenon in Denmark. 

“For us to see the northern lights in Denmark, the solar wind must be more active than usual”, Pagh Nielsen, a physicist who works with weather models at Denmark’s Meteorological Institute (DMI), told the Politiken newspaper.

“That way, there are more electric particles that penetrate the magnetic field and hit the Earth’s atmosphere”.

Danish vocab: nordlys – the Northern Lights

Danish party leader just needs to “chop some firewood”, says mother

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the Liberal Party leader and defence minister who last month announced he was temporarily stepping away from politics for mental health reasons, just needs to rest, go for walks, look after his youngest son and chop some firewood, after which he will probably resume his position, his mother Alice Vestergaard has told Denmark’s Billed-Bladet magazine. 

She said her son had not had time to process the death of his father, former foreign affairs minister Ulf Ulleman-Jensen, on 18 June 2022, and had had to work excessively hard both during his party’s leadership struggle and during the election campaign. 

“Luckily he has an amazing wife, who handles him amazingly,” she told the magazine. 

Danish vocab: kløve noget brænde – chop some firewood

Danish opposition unable to force Great Prayer Day referendum

Opposition parties in the Danish parliament will not be able to force through a referendum on the government’s plan to abolish the Great Prayer Day holiday after two parties declined to back the motion.

Two opposition parties – the Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Liberal Alliance – confirmed on Monday they would not join other opposition parties who have said they want a referendum to be held on the question.

The parties who have stated they are in favour are the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), Danish People’s Party, Denmark Democrats and Alternative.

The bill to abolish Great Prayer Day will be voted on in parliament on Tuesday and now looks set to be passed.

Under the rules of parliament, votes from 60 MPs – a third of the total 179 seats – could have sent the bill to a referendum. The four parties can only muster 26 seats between them and therefore needed help from larger opposition groups.

Danish vocab: en folkeafstemning –  a referendum

Danish health authority withdraws Covid-19 pill

The Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) no longer recommends the Covid-19 therapeutic medicine Lagevrio, citing the medicine’s lack of effectiveness.

Persons at risk of severe illness with Covid-19 will no longer be prescribed the therapeutic medicine Lagevrio in Denmark.

The country’s Health Authority decided to pull the medicine from use in the health system after it was deemed to lack the requisite efficiency to justify its use as a prescribed treatment.

The tablet has been withdrawn due to its low effectiveness rather than because of safety concerns, the agency said.

Danish vocab: en anbefaling – recommendation

Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact

Sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm last year may have resulted in increased pollution which threats natural habitats, a study has found.

Damage to natural habits in the Baltic Sea area caused by explosions that resulted in the gas pipe leaks are a serious threat to species including the cod fish and porpoise, according to a study by researchers at Aarhus University and a number of ocean research centres and institutions in Denmark and Poland.

The study is currently in pre-print form, meaning it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

“This is very concerning for the Baltic Sea because the report shows that the explosion has degraded conditions in an area of the sea that is already in very serious and critical condition,” Maria Reumert Gjerding, head of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, told broadcaster DR.

Danish vocab: dybt bekymrende – very concerning

SHOW COMMENTS