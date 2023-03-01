Read news from:
TELL US: How has your life in Denmark been affected by Brexit?

It's more than two years since the UK left the European Union and more than a year since the end of the transition period. We want to know how our readers have been affected. Tell us by filling in this form.

Published: 1 March 2023 16:06 CET
A picture taken on December 9, 2020 shows a flag of the an Union Jack and European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymont building, the European commission headquarters. Photo: François Walschaerts/ AFP)

DENMARK IN PICTURES: Your best Northern Lights snaps

The Aurora Borealis was out in full force in Denmark this week, as were The Local's readers, who sent us these pictures of the dazzling phenomenon.

Published: 1 March 2023 12:51 CET
Yogisharam Bassie, an oil engineer from Trinidad, went to the local Blåvand beach, north of Esbjerg to take some extraordinary pictures. 
 
“We were able to see the lights at a local beach by the lighthouse. It was magical,” he wrote on his Facebook page. 

 
Photo: Yogisharam Bassie

  
Photo: Yogisharam Bassie
 
Anuradha Venkatraman, a digital marketing specialist based in Copenhagen, managed to take these fabulous pictures of a green smudge over the Sydhavn district, before heading out to Gilleleje on the northern tip of Zealand. 

Photo: Anuradha Venkatraman
Photo: Anuradha Venkatraman

On Sunday night, Niamh Lacy-Roberts, a university researcher, managed to capture the Northern Lights from her flat in Nørrebro. 

Photo: Niamh Lacy-Roberts
Copenhagen taken from Nørrebro. Photo: Niamh Lacy-Roberts

Vidyadutt Pillai, a business intelligence specialist, meanwhile, could see the phenomenon from the Copenhagen suburb of Smørum. 

Photo: Vidyadutt Pillai

Norá May managed to catch the display without leaving the big city of Aarhus. 

Photo: Norá May
 
Eli Coslovsky saw some bright pink hues from his home in Billund, Jutland. 
 

Photo: Eli Coslovsky
