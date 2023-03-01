TELL US: How has your life in Denmark been affected by Brexit?

Yogisharam Bassie, an oil engineer from Trinidad, went to the local Blåvand beach, north of Esbjerg to take some extraordinary pictures.

“We were able to see the lights at a local beach by the lighthouse. It was magical,” he wrote on his Facebook page.







Anuradha Venkatraman, a digital marketing specialist based in Copenhagen, managed to take these fabulous pictures of a green smudge over the Sydhavn district, before heading out to Gilleleje on the northern tip of Zealand.

On Sunday night, Niamh Lacy-Roberts, a university researcher, managed to capture the Northern Lights from her flat in Nørrebro.

Copenhagen taken from Nørrebro. Photo: Niamh Lacy-Roberts

Vidyadutt Pillai, a business intelligence specialist, meanwhile, could see the phenomenon from the Copenhagen suburb of Smørum.

Norá May managed to catch the display without leaving the big city of Aarhus.

Photo: Norá May

Eli Coslovsky saw some bright pink hues from his home in Billund, Jutland.