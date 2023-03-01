Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

‘It’s really hard to live here in Denmark without working’

The restaurant manager refused a work permit because his salary was deemed too high to be believable has told The Local of the struggles he is facing as he battles to overturn the decision on appeal, while his lawyer has complained of his client's 'crazy' treatment.

Published: 1 March 2023 10:56 CET
Ramesh Subedi had his work permit application rejected because SIRI viewed it as too high to be believable. Photo: Private

Ramesh Subedi, from Nepal, was hired as kitchen manager at the Klubben restaurant in Copenhagen, after studying business administration at Roskilde University. But the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), rejected his application for a work permit. 

The rejection and Subedi’s appeal has become a high-profile work permit case in Denmark, with the Politiken newspaper among Danish media to have written about his situation. 

Siri rejected Subedi on the basis of formodning or “presumption”, meaning the case officer thought the salary he was being offered, which met the 448,000 kroner per year minimum for the Pay Limit Scheme, was unrealistically high based on the position in question and his qualifications.

The Pay Limit scheme allows work permits to be granted to applicants who have been offered a salary above a government-set amount by a Danish employer.

When The Local spoke to Subedi, he said life had been difficult since the rejection, as he was forbidden from working and had been forced to move out of his apartment as his rental contract was linked to his visa. 

“It’s really hard to live here in Denmark without working. It’s already been three months,” he said.

Subedi, his pregnant wife and three-year-old son are now at risk of becoming homeless as they are unable to rent a new apartment without a salary. 

“We are borrowing [an apartment] from relatives and they are on holiday. So we are living in their apartment, but they are coming back,” he said. “If we [apply] for an apartment they [landlords or housing associations, ed.] ask me to show my salary for the agreement, but I can’t work so I can’t show them the salary.”

He said his treatment by the Danish authorities had been “disappointing”, and had had an effect on his pre-school age son, who was born in Denmark in 2019 and has not lived in any other country.

“It’s really hard. My son is three years old and he goes to kindergarten. He’s really happy to go there and it’s really disappointing,” he said. “Without working it’s really hard to live here and my wife is pregnant and taking psychiatric help with these things.” 

What he found frustrating, he said, was the way his case had been decided without anyone speaking to him in person.

“I hope they will have another look at the case and [that I can have] a meeting with them so they can see we are working in a good way. So I really hope they will look at the case again and allow us to stay on,” he said.

Subedi’s lawyer, Anders Boelskifte, complained that no one from SIRI had visited the restaurant or interviewed Subedi before deciding on the case, and said the agency had no real backing for the presumption that Subedi’s salary had been set artificially high.

READ ALSO: Denmark set to permanently ease work permit rule as bill reaches parliament

“They accuse [the restaurant owner] of doing something illegal in order to give him a legal basis for staying,” he said.

But Subedi’s predecessor in the role of kitchen manager, he pointed out, had received an even higher salary. He also argued that Subedi was very difficult for the restaurant to replace, increasing his value to the business.

“But when you’re losing an employee, you also have [to ask] what is the value for you? What can you get instead? Can you get someone to replace him?,” he said.

He said that he also had evidence that another non-EU national with a comparable qualification background, salary and position to Subedi’s had been approved under the Pay Limit Scheme. 

“SIRI has to review this case. They have to review it because this is new information of importance,” he said.

If SIRI had any suspicions about the veracity of the salary, he continued, the agency could simply have checked Subedi’s bank account to make sure he was genuinely being paid the sums that Klubben claimed.  

“SIRI has full power to go into the bank account of the applicant and check what is coming in. They can see that and then after one month, two months, five months then say, ‘okay, does it fit with the figures you mentioned to us?’. They can say ‘okay, then you get the permission’,” he said. 

In a written response earlier provided to Politiken, SIRI stated that the law allows the agency to give a “formodningsafslag” [presumption-based rejection, ed.] if there is a “certain suspicion that the factual employment circumstances do not fit with those outlined in the application”.

SIRI also said with specific reference to Subedi’s case that it had deemed his educational background to be unrelated to his duties at the restaurant and his experience in the sector to be relatively limited.

The Local has contacted SIRI to ask how it applies its principle of formodning or “presumption” in cases where this determines the outcome. We will update this article with any additional information provided by the agency.

Boelskifte initially contacted the parliamentary ombudsman to file a complaint about how the application had been processed but was told that the ombudsman could not address the complaint until it had made its way through the lower appeal system via Udlændingenævnet, the Immigration Appeals Board.

Even convincing SIRI to stay Subedi’s deportation until his wife had given birth had been difficult, he said.

“It was really stupid. It’s really crazy how many details they wanted to have about the pregnancy. But then they finally said, ‘okay, they can stay here until two months after the time of birth’,” he said.

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

POLITICS

Great Prayer Day abolished by Danish parliament

The government’s bill to abolish the Great Prayer Day holiday was adopted following a vote in the Danish parliament on Tuesday.

Published: 28 February 2023 17:32 CET
After a debate lasting several hours, a majority in parliament voted to abolish Great Prayer Day effective from 2024.

That mean this year’s Great Prayer Day, on Friday May 5th, will be the last time the public is given a day off for the holiday, which has existed in Denmark for over three centuries.

The three parties in the coalition government – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – all voted for the bill, giving it a majority before any opposition votes were taken into account. One opposition party, the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) voted with the government.

The remaining opposition parties voted against the bill. It passed by 95 votes to 68.

Adoption of the unpopular proposal appeared a formality from Monday afternoon after the failure of an attempt by some opposition parties to force the bill to a national referendum.

A survey by institute Epinion, published by broadcaster DR on Tuesday morning, found that 70 percent of the Danish public opposes the abolition of Great Prayer Day.

No ministers or spokespersons from the coalition parties took to the speaker’s box to defend the bill during Tuesday’s debate, DR writes. Other parties – notably the left-wing Red Green Alliance and right-wing Danish People’s Party (DF) and Denmark Democrats – were vehement in their criticism of it.

DF’s spokesperson Pia Kjærsgaard promised to make the reintroduction of Great Prayer Day a future election pledge for her party, while Denmark Democrats leader Inger Støjberg said her party would not oppose a referendum on the question.

The government proposed scrapping Great Prayer Day in its December 2022 policy agreement. None of the coalition parties made any mention of the holiday in their manifestos for the November 2022 general election.

The three coalition parties say abolishing the springtime holiday will enable increased defence spending to meet Nato targets by 2030, three years ahead of the current schedule.

The policy has met with criticism from trade unions and the church, while the military has also distanced itself from the plan. Thousands of Danes took part in a demonstration against it outside parliament earlier this month.

READ ALSO: 

