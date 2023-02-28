Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danes rush to see Northern Lights in North Jutland and North Zealand

An unusually active solar wind and clear skies meant that the Northern Lights could be seen across swathes of Denmark on Monday night, with many Danes rushing to the northern coasts of Jutland and Zealand to catch a rare appearance of the phenomenon in Denmark.

“For us to see the northern lights in Denmark, the solar wind must be more active than usual”, Pagh Nielsen, a physicist who works with weather models at Denmark’s Meteorological Institute (DMI), told the Politiken newspaper.

“That way, there are more electric particles that penetrate the magnetic field and hit the Earth’s atmosphere”.

Danish vocab: nordlys – the Northern Lights

Danish party leader just needs to “chop some firewood”, says mother

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the Liberal Party leader and defence minister who last month announced he was temporarily stepping away from politics for mental health reasons, just needs to rest, go for walks, look after his youngest son and chop some firewood, after which he will probably resume his position, his mother Alice Vestergaard has told Denmark’s Billed-Bladet magazine. She said her son had not had time to process the death of his father, former foreign affairs minister Ulf Ulleman-Jensen, on 18 June 2022, and had had to work excessively hard both during his party’s leadership struggle and during the election campaign.

“Luckily he has an amazing wife, who handles him amazingly,” she told the magazine.

Danish vocab: kløve noget brænde – chop some firewood

Danish opposition unable to force Great Prayer Day referendum

Opposition parties in the Danish parliament will not be able to force through a referendum on the government’s plan to abolish the Great Prayer Day holiday after two parties declined to back the motion.

Two opposition parties – the Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Liberal Alliance – confirmed on Monday they would not join other opposition parties who have said they want a referendum to be held on the question.

The parties who have stated they are in favour are the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), Danish People’s Party, Denmark Democrats and Alternative.

The bill to abolish Great Prayer Day will be voted on in parliament on Tuesday and now looks set to be passed.

Under the rules of parliament, votes from 60 MPs – a third of the total 179 seats – could have sent the bill to a referendum. The four parties can only muster 26 seats between them and therefore needed help from larger opposition groups.

Danish vocab: en folkeafstemning – a referendum

Danish health authority withdraws Covid-19 pill

The Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) no longer recommends the Covid-19 therapeutic medicine Lagevrio, citing the medicine’s lack of effectiveness.

Persons at risk of severe illness with Covid-19 will no longer be prescribed the therapeutic medicine Lagevrio in Denmark.

The country’s Health Authority decided to pull the medicine from use in the health system after it was deemed to lack the requisite efficiency to justify its use as a prescribed treatment.

The tablet has been withdrawn due to its low effectiveness rather than because of safety concerns, the agency said.

Danish vocab: en anbefaling – recommendation

Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact

Sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm last year may have resulted in increased pollution which threats natural habitats, a study has found.

Damage to natural habits in the Baltic Sea area caused by explosions that resulted in the gas pipe leaks are a serious threat to species including the cod fish and porpoise, according to a study by researchers at Aarhus University and a number of ocean research centres and institutions in Denmark and Poland.

The study is currently in pre-print form, meaning it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

“This is very concerning for the Baltic Sea because the report shows that the explosion has degraded conditions in an area of the sea that is already in very serious and critical condition,” Maria Reumert Gjerding, head of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, told broadcaster DR.

Danish vocab: dybt bekymrende – very concerning