TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Rush to see Northern Lights, Danish opposition leader just needs to 'chop some firewood', and opposition unable to force a referendum on holiday abolition. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 28 February 2023 08:00 CET
The Northern Lights as soon from Hornbæk Strand on the northern coast of Zealand. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday
Suspected Russian hackers take down Danish hospital websites, spring-like weather to start the week, Ukrainian refugees return home, and parties agree on inflation subsidy package. Here's some of the news from Denmark.
Published: 27 February 2023 07:39 CET
