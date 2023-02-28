Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2023?

The release of the annual tax return, cheaper electricity and a switch to summertime. Here's what to look out for in Denmark this March.

Published: 28 February 2023 17:47 CET
Signs of Spring, Denmark
Spring is coming. The change to summertime on March 26th means an end to dark evenings. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
The release of personal tax returns – årsopgørelse 
The release of the årsopgørelse (annual tax return, calculated and displayed on the SKAT website) is possibly the most important event on the Danish tax calendar. You can access the annual tax returns from March.
 
Within a set deadline which falls at the beginning of May, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as changing income or tax exemption information.
 
Around three out of four taxpayers in Denmark get refunds after the yearly annual return, although others have to pay money back to the tax authority.
Prior to the publication of the annual return, you can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your income and deductions on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse.
 
READ ALSO:
Cheaper electricity on the way for 2.5 million Danish customers
Two energy grid companies, Cerius and Radius Elnet, are to reduce their tariffs from March 1st. The two companies operate on Zealand and the smaller islands Lolland, Falster and Møn.

Tariffs were increased last year because the companies said they had a backlog of additional costs that they wished to trim.

Money raised from tariffs goes toward the cost of maintaining the electric grid and transporting energy to consumers.

The average tariff for customers in Radius’s area — Copenhagen, North Zealand and parts of Central Zealand — should drop by 18 percent from March, while the rest of Zealand will see their tariffs fall an average of 20 percent. 

New inflation package for low income families replaces subsidy scheme

The government has agreed on a package providing financial help to 40,500 young families in Denmark.

A recent winter inflation spending plan designated 300 million kroner for the purpose of assisting families who are struggling to cover costs as a result of inflation. 

It replaces a previous subsidy for families with children, known as børnetilskud, which expires on March 1st. Families who received the old subsidy will qualify for the new one, the government said.

The money will be paid out in two instalments, the first by the end of June and the second in August.

It is a one-off scheme and will not be repeated in 2024.

Government bill may pass to permanently ease work permit rules 

A government bill to permanently change the minimum wage criteria in a key work permit scheme could be voted through in March.

The government says the bill, which will permanently reduce the minimum wage required under the Pay Limit Scheme (Beløbsordning), will make it easier for companies to recruit skilled workers from non-EU countries.

Last year saw a majority in parliament pledge to support a proposal to reduce the Pay Limit scheme from 448,000 kroner per year to 375,000 kroner per year for three years. The proposal was never passed into law because Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called an election before it was voted on in parliament.

The new government proposal makes the reduction permanent.

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

Switch to summertime means light evenings are back
The change to GMT+2 or summertime on Sunday, March 26th means an end to dark evenings for another season. Clocks go forward by one hour at 3am on the 26th, meaning one hour less of sleep that weekend to offset the change.
 
Politicians in Denmark and the EU have in recent years discussed scrapping the twice-yearly changing of the clocks for daylight saving, but it continues for the time being at least.
 
Tivoli Gardens opens for its spring/summer season
As the winter days start to fade, Tivoli in Copenhagen reopens. You have to wait for the end of the month on Friday 31st March but it will remain open until 24th September. There’s a special Easter theme, complete with lambs from 31st March to 10th April.
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAXES

Does Denmark really have the highest tax in the world?

Denmark is known for having having high income tax but is it really the highest tax in the world?

Published: 23 February 2023 13:39 CET
Updated: 25 February 2023 09:27 CET
Does Denmark really have the highest tax in the world?

It is well known that Denmark is a country of high taxes but during the election last year, several politicians complained that Denmark’s tax was the highest in the world.

“We are the world’s most heavily taxed country”, said Liberal’s (Venstre) party leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, during a debate between prime ministerial candidates on DR in October 2022.

Then-leader of the Nye Borgerlige party leader, Pernille Vermund, made a similar point on Twitter, writing “we live in a country with the world’s highest tax burden”, in a post about failures in nursing homes.

More recently, the libertarian opposition party Liberal Alliance has also pushed the line that taxpayers are subject to a higher rate in Denmark than in any other country.

Politicians and parties making this assertion typically refer to the fact that the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) has listed Denmark as the highest tax country for several years.

The most recent OECD report listed Denmark as top, followed by France, Belgium, Italy and Sweden.

But some economists disagree with the way tax is assessed in these world rankings, which makes Denmark’s tax system appear more extreme than it is.

How much do people in Denmark pay in tax?

A salary in Denmark will include the following deductions: Labour market tax (AM-bidrag 8%), State tax (bundskat 12%), Municipality tax (kommuneskat 25%), State pension contribution (ATP-bidrag 94.65 kroner).

If you have an income of 45,500 kroner per month (which is the average salary in Denmark, according to Statistics Denmark), that means around 45.1 percent will be taxed, and 94.65 will go towards the state pension, giving you a total of 24,884.85 kroner per month (3,340 euros per month) after deductions. 

Various tax deductions can result in this amount being reduced.

READ MORE: What salary can you expect to earn in Denmark?

Why is Denmark so high in the world rankings?

Analysis from Denmark’s economic-political thinktank Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, AE) shows that some key factors are missing in the OECD calculations of countries’ tax burdens.

“The tax burden is the amount of personal income a typical person is meant to hand over to a government and the total income in society administered by the government,” AE’s chief analyst Jon Nielsen told The Local.

“The OECD calculates the tax-to-GDP ratio but that is not a good reflection of the tax burden for two main reasons.

“Firstly, the calculations include taxes on social benefits. Tax collected on social benefits is not income that shifts from the hands of citizens to government, it is income shifted from one area of government to another.

“In 1994, public pensions became taxed, so the tax-to-GDP ratio rose without the government getting higher revenue, or citizens getting lower disposable income, because benefits were set up to compensate people. So if you compare countries where social benefits are fully or partly taxed, we need a correction to make the comparison accurate,” Nielsen said.

This situation was noted by Statistics Denmark in its report ‘Taxes and Charges’ 2022.

“The second correction needed is that we should be using gross domestic income (GDI) to compare countries and not gross domestic product (GDP). GDP measures how much value is created within Denmark’s borders but a lot of Danish income now comes from abroad,” Nielsen told The Local.

“During the last thirty years, globalisation has set in and more income has come from assets abroad, for example through pension funds. If you include that income, the Danish tax burden is reduced,” Nielsen said.

If you take those factors into account, Denmark drops to fifth place among the OECD countries, an AE analysis concluded.

“The myth that we the have the highest taxes in the world makes people think of Denmark as somewhere exclusively highly taxed and an international exception, but we are not. We are in the higher ranks of course but there is nothing special about Denmark and high taxes,” Nielsen told The Local.

Is Denmark’s tax too high?

Politicians who favour lower taxes in Denmark might argue that the analysis by AE doesn’t change anything. 

“I have no doubt that there is more than one way to calculate the tax burden. But even if you use AE’s figures, it does not change the fact that the tax burden is very high in Denmark. Fifth place is also high,” the Conservative mayor of Lyngby-Taarbæk municipality, Sofia Osmani, told newspaper Politiken in October 2022.

AE’s chief analyst Nielsen argued that Denmark’s tax system is what provides an equal society.

“You can’t say that countries with high taxes are more expensive to live in. The fact that healthcare, childcare and education are financed by the tax system, means that the personal amount you have to spend on those items is less than in other countries,” Nielsen said to The Local.

“Denmark’s taxes are one of the reasons we have such an equal and highly productive society, where the general education level is high, the infrastructure works well and spending on research and development is high. The fact that we have high taxes is a key reason why our welfare system produces these equal and fair opportunities for all,” Nielsen said.

READ ALSO: How will new Danish government change income tax?

SHOW COMMENTS