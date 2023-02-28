Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Denmark at ‘significant risk’ of missing 2030 emissions target: Climate Council

Denmark's climate council has warned of "a significant risk" of the country missing its 2030 emissions goal and has outlined six actions the government could take to put it on track.

Published: 28 February 2023 16:07 CET
Denmark at 'significant risk' of missing 2030 emissions target: Climate Council
The Climate Council's chair Peter Møllgaard (centre), deputy chair Jette Bredahl Jacobsen (left) and Niels Buus Kristensen at a press conference announcing its conclusions on February 28th. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Council on Climate Change in its 2023 status report said that while it was positive that the last government had presented a roadmap on how it hoped to reach the 70 percent target, it was likely that many of its proposals would not generate the hoped-for emissions reductions. 

“We emphasize that the effort must show that the goal can be reached with a certain degree of certainty, and that the certainty must increase the closer we get to 2030,” Peter Møllgaard, the council’s chair, said in a press release. “There is currently not enough certainty that the government’s plan will come true.” 

The council was set up under the 2019 climate law to monitor successive governments’ progress towards reaching Denmark’s target of a 70 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2030. 

In cited three reasons why Denmark was not yet on track to meet the target: that the planned reductions in emissions from agriculture were “uncertain”, that the hike in the carbon tax brought in under the green tax reform was insufficient to deliver the promised emissions reductions from industry, and that Denmark’s carbon capture and storage projects might not be running at the hoped for scale by 2030. 

“Both electricity production and the heating for our buildings must be largely fossil-free by 2030, and industry must have cut more than half of its emissions. Significant reductions are also needed in agriculture. There is a long way to go, and there is still a need for all parts of society to contribute,” Møllgaard said. 

Denmark’s climate and energy minister, Lars Aagaard, told the broadcaster TV2  that he was “completely convinced” that the 70 percent target would be met in 2030. 

“I feel convinced that we will reach the goal. That is not the same as saying that it is easy. But we have the political will to reach the goal; we are a majority government; and we will achieve it,” he said. “There are lots of measures that need to be implemented. Of course, the work is not done. But we will reach the 70 percent target.”

Among the measures the council proposes should be enacted before 2025 are a higher tax on diesel, a carbon tax on agriculture, a carbon tax on industry before 2025, acceleration of the restoration of peatlands and wetlands, and making temporary energy saving measures of the past few months permanent, with lower temperatures in public buildings and less outdoor lighting.

In the mid-term, the council proposes empowering councils to make it compulsory for houses or businesses to connect to district heating networks, a passenger tax on air travel, a tax on goods that lead to the deterioration or clearing of forests, and a lower climate footprint for the consumption of food.

Municipalities and other public sector organisations should also seek to serve climate friendly food, and the government should tax food that harms the climate, the council said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NORD STREAM

Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact

Sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm last year may have resulted in increased pollution which threats natural habitats, a study has found.

Published: 27 February 2023 15:07 CET
Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact

Damage to natural habits in the Baltic Sea area caused by explosions that resulted in the gas pipe leaks are a serious threat to species including the cod fish and porpoise, according to a study by researchers at Aarhus University and a number of ocean research centres and institutions in Denmark and Poland.

The study is currently in pre-print form, meaning it is yet to be peer reviewed.

“This is very concerning for the Baltic Sea because the report shows that the explosion has degraded conditions in an area of the sea that is already in very serious and critical condition,” Maria Reumert Gjerding, head of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, told broadcaster DR.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream’s two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two in Sweden’s.

Investigations by Danish and Swedish authorities have confirmed the leaks were due to sabotage and experts have said that only a state has the means to carry out such an operation.

Investigations have not identified who was responsible.

The explosions kicked up 250,000 tonnes of polluted seabed material including pollutants such as lead and the chemical group TBT. The latter substance can damage the ability of fish to reproduce according to senior researcher Hans Sanderson of Aarhus University’s Department of Environmental Science, who led the team of researchers from Denmark, Germany and Poland who produced the report.

“This can mean that fish which are exposed to these substances will get sick. Some of them will die and some for them will struggle to reproduce,” he said in comments to DR.

The issue is particularly critical because marine life in the Baltic Sea was already struggling.

“We have a number of fish populations that are dangerously close to collapse. That includes cod, for example,” Gjerding said to DR.

The researchers found that the explosions caused increased pollution in the Bornholm Trench to the east of the island, where cod breed. The northernmost explosion was close to an area where endangered porpoise breed.

Porpoises that were within a four-kilometre radius of the explosions are likely to have died of the shockwave, the researchers meanwhile concluded.

The explosions can destroy the hearing of nearby small whales and when the population of under 500 animals is already endangered, that could have disastrous effects, the report states.

“It is a serious issue if the leakage at Nord Stream proves to have major consequences for our environment. The effects appear to be local but the Baltic Sea was already under sever strain and we are therefore vary aware of the consequences,” environment minister Magnus Heunicke told DR in a written comment.

SHOW COMMENTS