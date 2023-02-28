Read news from:
Almost one in ten in Denmark prescribed antidepressants

New national data shows around 9 percent of people in Denmark made use of a medical prescription for antidepressant medicine in 2021.

Published: 28 February 2023 16:59 CET
Just under one in ten people in Denmark used a prescription for antidepressants in 2021. Illustration photo: Nastya Dulhiier on Unsplash

The number comes from a Statistics Denmark analysis of on use of antidepressant medicines.

Some 12 percent of women used a prescription for antidepressants at some point during 2021, according to the analysis. The figure for men was 7 percent.

That corresponds to around 280,000 women and 158,000 men.

The higher number among women than men has been a constant element in each year covered by the analysis since it began in 2011.

“We know for example that women go to the doctor more often than men, so that can mean they also more frequently get a prescription for antidepressants,” Statistics Denmark special consultant Fenja Søndergaard Møller said in a press statement.

The difference between men and women also increases with age, while the proportion of people who take antidepressants generally increases with age and is highest for persons over the age of 80.

But the difference is not necessarily evidence that younger generations have better mental health, the statistics agency writes.

“The difference could be due to factors including a difference approach to treatment in young people compared to older people. That could include a greater tendency towards young people being offered a different form of treatment to antidepressants,” the analysis states.

“At the same time, young people are less common users of other types of medicine while older persons often have more regular contact with health services,” it states.

The total number of people who are prescribed antidepressants has not increased since 2011. The level was lower in 2021 than in 2011 for all age groups, at just over 10 percent in 2011 compared to 9 percent two years ago.

Danish health authority withdraws Covid-19 pill

The Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) no longer recommends the Covid-19 therapeutic medicine Lagevrio, citing the medicine’s lack of effectiveness.

Published: 27 February 2023 16:48 CET
Persons at risk of severe illness with Covid-19 will no longer be prescribed the therapeutic medicine Lagevrio in Denmark.

The country’s Health Authority decided to pull the medicine from use in the health system after it was deemed to lack the requisite efficiency to justify its use as a prescribed treatment.

The tablet has been withdrawn due to its low effectiveness rather than because of safety concerns, the agency said.

The decision comes following evaluation of Lagevrio by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). EMA has concluded that the medicine should not be recommended for final approval.

It has been used in Denmark despite not having EMA approval under a Danish Medicines Agency general arrangement.

“We have been looking forward to the final evaluation from the EMA, which we will naturally adhere to. The EMA has now rejected the medicine, and we will therefore no longer recommend that Lagevrio is used in Denmark,” senior medical consultant Kirstine Moll Harboe of the Danish Health Authority said in a press statement.

“We note that the failure to give approval is not a result of problems with the medicines safety, but that there is a lack of documentation for good effectiveness,” she said.

A total of 6,281 people in Denmark have used the medicine between December 2021 and December 2022, according to Danish Health Authority data. Around 70 percent of them were over the age of 65.

The medicine was given to persons who are at an increased risk of severe illness due to Covid-19.

