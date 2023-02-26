Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

Suspected Russian hackers take down Danish hospital websites, spring-like weather to start the week, Ukrainian refugees return home, and parties agree on inflation subsidy package. Here's some of the news from Denmark.

Published: 27 February 2023 07:39 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday
The webpage of the Rigshospitalet hopsital in Copenhagen. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Hacker group takes down nine hospital websites

A hacker group took nine Danish hospital websites offline on Sunday afternoon, following a similar attack on Danish airports last Wednesday, and another in Sweden.

The newly active hacker group Anonymous Sudan took credit for DDoS attacks, writing on its Telegraph site that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for activists who had burned the Koran in Denmark over the past week. 

“Some hospitals in Denmark have been attacked due to Koran burnings, and more will be attacked in the hours to come,” the post on the group’s Telegram site read. 

Although the group claims to be based in Sudan, the Swedish cyber security firm TrueSec claimed in a report last week that it is almost certainly a Russian hacker group, linked to the Russian government. It cited as evidence the fact that the group’s Telegram account is operated from Russia, that its posts are in Russian or English, and that it’s messages are amplified by accounts in the Russian hacker sphere. 

The sites taken down on Sunday included: regionh.dk, amagerhospital.dk, bispebjerhospital.dk, bornholmshospital.dk, frederiksberghospital.dk, gentoftehospital.dk, rigshospitalet.dk, herlevhospital.dk, and hvidovrehospital.dk.

In a post on Twitter, Copenhagen’s health authority pointed users to an emergency page on Regionh.dk where all essential phone numbers were collected, and stressed that although the health authority’s website was down, all other hospital infrastructure was working as normal. 

Danish vocab: hjemmesider – home pages

Danish weather forecaster predicts ‘a taster of spring’

Denmark will enjoy a few days of spring weather between Monday and Wednesday, when March 1st marks the first official day of spring, although cold weather and frosts are expected to return by the end of the week. 

“There will be a few days when we get a taster of spring, if you can put it that way,” Henning Gisselø, from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), told Ritzau on Monday. 

He predicted temperatures of about 8C and low winds, up until the weekend, when the cold would return. 

Danish vocab: en forsmag – a taster 

Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Some 4,600 of the 31,000 refugees who fled to Denmark from Ukraine last year have since left the Nordic country. Of the 4,600 Ukrainians who left Denmark, 3,300 returned to Ukraine according to Statistics Denmark figures.

That number includes 1,500 women, 1,400 children and 370 men. The statistics show that Ukrainian arrivals in Denmark peaked in the second quarter of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Danish vocab: flygtninge – refugees

Danish government agrees inflation package for vulnerable families

The government has agreed with three opposition parties on a package providing financial help to 40,500 young families in Denmark.

Spending of 300 million kroner will provide for cash payouts to vulnerable families who are struggling to cover costs as a result of inflation, the employment ministry announced late on Thursday.

Three left-wing parties: the Socialist People’s Party (SF), Alternative and Social Liberals, have joined the coalition government in agreeing on the package.

Danish vocab: inflationshjælp – inflation subsidy

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish foreign minister backs Ukraine's Crimea ambitions, snow this weekend, CO2 storage facility to open, and language requirement for nurses to be relaxed: here's the latest news from Denmark.

Published: 24 February 2023 07:55 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish FM: War in Ukraine can only end with return of Crimea

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has told the Weekendavisen newspaper that he believes the war in Ukraine cannot come to the end until the Crimea peninsular, annexed by Russia in 2014, is back in Ukrainian hands. 

Asked whether he backed the demand of Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, that Crimea be returned, he said he did. 

“To give an honest answer, as things stand now, I would say yes. Because he is the one who is at war and he has absolutely fantastic national support,” Rasmussen said. “In Mykolayiv, 50,000 people have returned in recent months, a city where we’d all wonder: ‘Can you really live there?’ It makes an absolutely enormous impression. And if we then pretended to be judges and said: ‘They will probably only manage to get 80 percent or something like that back. It’s not enough.”

Danish vocab: ærligt – honest

Thought spring was on the way? Think again! 

Danish state weather forecaster DMI has warned of late season snow over the weekend on Zealand and Bornholm, as wind from the north brings a front of cold air over the east of the country. 

“When we look ahead towards the evening and the night [on Friday], wind will be coming from the north, somewhat colder air will be drawn down over the country and then there will be snow on Zealand and perhaps especially on Bornholm,” Jens Baunbæk Lindskjold, a meteorologist at the agency told Ritzau. 

Lindskjold expects 5cm of snow on Bornholm, and daily frosts for much of the next week. 

Danish vocab: nattefrost – frost

Denmark to start storing CO2 under North Sea from March 8th 

The Greensand CCS project has announced that it will be ready to take the first deliveries of CO2 at its facility beneath the Danish North Sea from March 8th, 

The project, owned by the companies Ineos and Wintershell Dea, aims to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from 2025, around one sixth of Denmark’s annual CO2 emissions. 

The facility could be filled up within 15 years. 

Danish vocab: CO2 lagring – CO2 storage

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe recovering after back surgery

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is in “good and stable” condition after undergoing surgery on her back at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on Wednesday afternoon.

“The operation proceeded to plan and the Queen’s condition is good and stable under the circumstances,” the royal palace said in a statement.

The 82-year-old Queen is set for a period of convalescence after the surgery, with Crown Prince Frederik standing in on regent duties beginning with an upcoming official visit to India.

The operation is the second time the Queen has undergone a surgical procedure on her back, after being treated for spinal stenosis in the early 2000s.

Danish vocab: planmæssigt – according to plan

Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Danish language requirements used when recruiting nurses from outside the EU will be relaxed, the government said as it presented a new spending plan.

Additional funding will meanwhile be spent in an effort to reduce processing times for foreign medical professionals awaiting authorisation to work in Denmark.

READ ALSO: Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Danish vocab: sprogkrav – language requirement

SHOW COMMENTS