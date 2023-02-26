For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday
Suspected Russian hackers take down Danish hospital websites, spring-like weather to start the week, Ukrainian refugees return home, and parties agree on inflation subsidy package. Here's some of the news from Denmark.
Published: 27 February 2023 07:39 CET
The webpage of the Rigshospitalet hopsital in Copenhagen. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Danish foreign minister backs Ukraine's Crimea ambitions, snow this weekend, CO2 storage facility to open, and language requirement for nurses to be relaxed: here's the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 24 February 2023 07:55 CET
