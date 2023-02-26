Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

Hacker group takes down nine hospital websites

A hacker group took nine Danish hospital websites offline on Sunday afternoon, following a similar attack on Danish airports last Wednesday, and another in Sweden.

The newly active hacker group Anonymous Sudan took credit for DDoS attacks, writing on its Telegraph site that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for activists who had burned the Koran in Denmark over the past week.

“Some hospitals in Denmark have been attacked due to Koran burnings, and more will be attacked in the hours to come,” the post on the group’s Telegram site read.

Although the group claims to be based in Sudan, the Swedish cyber security firm TrueSec claimed in a report last week that it is almost certainly a Russian hacker group, linked to the Russian government. It cited as evidence the fact that the group’s Telegram account is operated from Russia, that its posts are in Russian or English, and that it’s messages are amplified by accounts in the Russian hacker sphere.

The sites taken down on Sunday included: regionh.dk, amagerhospital.dk, bispebjerhospital.dk, bornholmshospital.dk, frederiksberghospital.dk, gentoftehospital.dk, rigshospitalet.dk, herlevhospital.dk, and hvidovrehospital.dk.

In a post on Twitter, Copenhagen’s health authority pointed users to an emergency page on Regionh.dk where all essential phone numbers were collected, and stressed that although the health authority’s website was down, all other hospital infrastructure was working as normal.

Danish vocab: hjemmesider – home pages

Danish weather forecaster predicts ‘a taster of spring’

Denmark will enjoy a few days of spring weather between Monday and Wednesday, when March 1st marks the first official day of spring, although cold weather and frosts are expected to return by the end of the week.

“There will be a few days when we get a taster of spring, if you can put it that way,” Henning Gisselø, from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), told Ritzau on Monday.

He predicted temperatures of about 8C and low winds, up until the weekend, when the cold would return.

Danish vocab: en forsmag – a taster

Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Some 4,600 of the 31,000 refugees who fled to Denmark from Ukraine last year have since left the Nordic country. Of the 4,600 Ukrainians who left Denmark, 3,300 returned to Ukraine according to Statistics Denmark figures.

That number includes 1,500 women, 1,400 children and 370 men. The statistics show that Ukrainian arrivals in Denmark peaked in the second quarter of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Danish vocab: flygtninge – refugees

Danish government agrees inflation package for vulnerable families

The government has agreed with three opposition parties on a package providing financial help to 40,500 young families in Denmark.

Spending of 300 million kroner will provide for cash payouts to vulnerable families who are struggling to cover costs as a result of inflation, the employment ministry announced late on Thursday.

Three left-wing parties: the Socialist People’s Party (SF), Alternative and Social Liberals, have joined the coalition government in agreeing on the package.

Danish vocab: inflationshjælp – inflation subsidy