Danish opposition unable to force Great Prayer Day referendum

Opposition parties in the Danish parliament will not be able to force through a referendum over the government’s plan to abolish the Great Prayer Day holiday after two parties declined to back the motion.

Published: 27 February 2023 17:27 CET
People protest the government plan to scrap Great Prayer Day earlier in February. The bill looks likely to pass in parliament after an opposition move to force a referendum on the issue failed. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Two opposition parties – the Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Liberal Alliance – confirmed on Monday they will not join other opposition parties who say they want a referendum to be held on the question.

The parties who have stated they are in favour are the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), Danish People’s Party, Denmark Democrats and Alternative.

The bill to abolish Great Prayer Day will be voted on in parliament on Tuesday and now looks set to be passed.

Under the rules of parliament, votes from 60 MPs – a third of the total 179 seats – could have sent the bill to a referendum. The four parties can only muster 26 seats between them and therefore needed help from larger opposition groups.

Some opposition parties have been reluctant to support the referendum because of concerns it would result in a “slippery slope” whereby government policy increasingly becomes the subject of referenda.

Red Green Alliance and Danish People’s Party on Sunday stated they would not call for a referendum on any other point in the government’s policy platform, citing this concern as a reason for the clarification.

“I don’t understand why on one hand you can stand on the front line and say it’s stupid and awful to abolish Great Prayer Day, which I agree with, and on the other hand not give the public the opportunity to stop it,” Red Green Alliance lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen said.

“It’s incredibly disappointing. And it leaves the other parties with shared responsibility for not stopping this,” she said.

The three coalition government parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – want to abolish the springtime public holiday in a move they say will enable increased defence spending to meet Nato targets by 2030, three years ahead of the current schedule.

bill was tabled by the government in January.

The policy has met with criticism from trade unionsthe church and opposition parties, while the military has also distanced itself from the plan. Thousands of Danes took part in a demonstration against it outside parliament earlier this month.

COST OF LIVING

Danish government agrees inflation package for vulnerable families

The government has agreed with three opposition parties on a package providing financial help to 40,500 young families in Denmark.

Published: 24 February 2023 13:47 CET
Spending of 300 million kroner will provide for cash payouts to vulnerable families who are struggling to cover costs as a result of inflation, the employment ministry announced late on Thursday.

Three left wing parties: the Socialist People’s Party (SF), Alternative and Social Liberals, have joined the coalition government in agreeing on the package.

A recent winter inflation spending plan designated the 300 million kroner amount for the purpose of assisting families. Thursday’s deal sets out how that money will be allocated.

It replaces a previous subsidy for families with children, known as børnetilskud, which expires on March 1st.

Although it replaces the earlier scheme, criteria for its distribution are changed although families who received the old subsidy will also qualify for the new one, the government said.

Families who receive the cash benefit are families in which one or both parents received benefits via the basic system of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp, in January. Alternatively, parents who were under the connected return-to-work benefit ressourceforløbsydelse in January can also qualify.

The money will be paid out in two instalments, the first by the end of June and the second in August.

The amount each family receives is determined by the number of children in each family. Families with one children will receive 7,500 kroner, families with two children receive 11,250 kroner, and families with three children will receive 13,500 kroner.

The amount is tax free and does not count towards the overall benefit total received by the parents. It is a one-off scheme and as such will not be repeated in 2024.

“What we are doing with this agreement is ensuring the poorest families get help with inflation. This is the same group [that received the previous subsidy, ed.] and we have added more, so we will reach 65,000 children,” Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

SF’s employment spokesperson Karsten Hønge said at the same briefing that SF was unhappy to see the previous arrangement discontinued because it provided for financial help to vulnerable families each year for as long as it was extended.

The party will therefore be “right behind this government to make sure this money is there next year. Because these families can’t do without this money, inflation or not,” he said.

