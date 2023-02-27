Read news from:
Danish hospital websites targeted in cyber attack

A hacker group took nine Danish hospital websites offline on Sunday afternoon, following a similar attack on Danish airports last Wednesday, and another in Sweden.

Published: 27 February 2023 09:54 CET
Copenhagen's Rigshospital earlier this month. A hacker attack linked to Russia took out several Danish hospital websites on Sunday. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The newly active hacker group Anonymous Sudan took credit for DDoS attacks, writing on its Telegraph site that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for activists who had burned the Quran in Denmark over the past week. 

“Some hospitals in Denmark have been attacked due to Quran burnings, and more will be attacked in the hours to come,” the post on the group’s Telegram site read. 

Although the group claims to be based in Sudan, the Swedish cyber security firm TrueSec claimed in a report last week that it is almost certainly a Russian hacker group, linked to the Russian government. It cited as evidence the fact that the group’s Telegram account is operated from Russia, that its posts are in Russian or English, and that its messages are amplified by accounts in the Russian hacker sphere. 

Anonymous Sudan earlier this month claimed responsibility for attacks on several websites in Sweden, including the national broadcaster SVT and the Swedish health service.

The sites taken down on Sunday included: regionh.dk, amagerhospital.dk, bispebjerhospital.dk, bornholmshospital.dk, frederiksberghospital.dk, gentoftehospital.dk, rigshospitalet.dk, herlevhospital.dk, and hvidovrehospital.dk.

In a post on Twitter, Copenhagen’s health authority pointed users to an emergency page on Regionh.dk where all essential phone numbers were collected, and stressed that although the health authority’s website was down, all other hospital infrastructure was working as normal. 

The hospital and health authority’s websites later returned to normal operation, it said in a follow-up tweet.

Danish government proposes anti-grooming law

Denmark’s government wants to criminalise grooming with provisions for punishments of up to two years in prison.

Published: 22 February 2023 17:36 CET
Grooming – cultivating a relationship with a minor with the objective of sexually assaulting them – should be a criminal offence punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years, the government proposes.

The government on Wednesday tabled a bill that will make grooming a crime under Danish law, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

A bilateral majority in parliament supports the legislation, according to the ministry.

“By criminalising grooming we are sending an important signal to our children and young people that it is never their fault when they are the victim of a sexual assault,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

“We must crack down on these digital child predators who move in the virtual communities which our children and youths are part of,” he said.

The bill also proposes stricter rules against extorting someone for sex and tougher punishments for tricking somebody into sex.

The General Secretary of charity Save The Children Denmark, Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, said the bill “updates the criminal law for digital reality”.

The charity has “fought for years” for the various elements of the bill, Schmidt-Nielsen said in an Instagram post.

The tabling of the bill in parliament means today is a “fantastic day for all children”, she also wrote, noting that it means “far more attackers can be convicted with the new law”.

