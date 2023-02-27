For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
‘Be very blunt’: How to navigate Danish office culture and come out on top
Most articles on Danish office culture gush about the informal, open atmosphere, a good work-life balance, and relatively flat, hierarchies. But newcomers soon realise it's not (always) quite as laid-back as it appears. Here's how to play Danish office politics and win.
Published: 27 February 2023 16:19 CET
Woods Office Augusthus in Copenhagen. Denmark has its own particular form of office politics, according to internationals who have worked at some of the country's firms. Illustration photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments