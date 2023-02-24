Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish foreign minister backs Ukraine's Crimea ambitions, snow this weekend, CO2 storage facility to open, and language requirement for nurses to be relaxed: here's the latest news from Denmark.

Published: 24 February 2023 07:55 CET
The Siri offshore platform which will pump the CO2 from the Greensand CO2 project under the North Sea. Photo: Greensand

Danish FM: War in Ukraine can only end with return of Crimea

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has told the Weekendavisen newspaper that he believes the war in Ukraine cannot come to the end until the Crimea peninsular, annexed by Russia in 2014, is back in Ukrainian hands. 

Asked whether he backed the demand of Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, that Crimea be returned, he said he did. 

“To give an honest answer, as things stand now, I would say yes. Because he is the one who is at war and he has absolutely fantastic national support,” Rasmussen said. “In Mykolayiv, 50,000 people have returned in recent months, a city where we’d all wonder: ‘Can you really live there?’ It makes an absolutely enormous impression. And if we then pretended to be judges and said: ‘They will probably only manage to get 80 percent or something like that back. It’s not enough.”

Danish vocab: ærligt – honest

Thought spring was on the way? Think again! 

Danish state weather forecaster DMI has warned of late season snow over the weekend on Zealand and Bornholm, as wind from the north brings a front of cold air over the east of the country. 

“When we look ahead towards the evening and the night [on Friday], wind will be coming from the north, somewhat colder air will be drawn down over the country and then there will be snow on Zealand and perhaps especially on Bornholm,” Jens Baunbæk Lindskjold, a meteorologist at the agency told Ritzau. 

Lindskjold expects 5cm of snow on Bornholm, and daily frosts for much of the next week. 

Danish vocab: nattefrost – frost

Denmark to start storing CO2 under North Sea from March 8th 

The Greensand CCS project has announced that it will be ready to take the first deliveries of CO2 at its facility beneath the Danish North Sea from March 8th, 

The project, owned by the companies Ineos and Wintershell Dea, aims to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from 2025, around one sixth of Denmark’s annual CO2 emissions. 

The facility could be filled up within 15 years. 

Danish vocab: CO2 lagring – CO2 storage

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe recovering after back surgery

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is in “good and stable” condition after undergoing surgery on her back at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on Wednesday afternoon.

“The operation proceeded to plan and the Queen’s condition is good and stable under the circumstances,” the royal palace said in a statement.

The 82-year-old Queen is set for a period of convalescence after the surgery, with Crown Prince Frederik standing in on regent duties beginning with an upcoming official visit to India.

The operation is the second time the Queen has undergone a surgical procedure on her back, after being treated for spinal stenosis in the early 2000s.

Danish vocab: planmæssigt – according to plan

Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Danish language requirements used when recruiting nurses from outside the EU will be relaxed, the government said as it presented a new spending plan.

Additional funding will meanwhile be spent in an effort to reduce processing times for foreign medical professionals awaiting authorisation to work in Denmark.

Danish vocab: sprogkrav – language requirement

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

New health funding plan, Queen recovering after back surgery and stop-and-search extended in Copenhagen. These are some of the main news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 23 February 2023 08:10 CET
Government and Regions agree acute funding plan 

The government and Danske Regioner, the national body which represents the regional health authorities, have agreed on an acute spending plan for the public health system, broadcaster DR reports.

The Ministry of Health and the Interior has confirmed the agreement, which will be outlined at a press briefing later this morning.

Vocabulary: akutplan – acute (spending) plan

Death rate for pregnant mothers falls over 20-year period

The number of deaths related to pregnancy or childbirth has fallen in Denmark over the last 20 years, according to WHO figures released overnight.

The WHO report looks at the number of deaths amongst mothers per 100,000 births by country globally.

In Denmark, the number was estimated at 8 deaths per 100,000 births in 2000. It fell to 7 in 2005 and 2010, 6 in 2015 and 5 by 2020. The number is rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Denmark therefore falls into the category of “very low” mother fatalities in childbirth internationally, which applies for a figure of 20 or less. For Northern Europe as a whole, the figure is 8 per 100,000. This includes the Nordic and Baltic countries and the UK.

African countries Chad and Nigeria suffer mortality rates for mothers of over 1,000 per 100,000 births, categorised as “extremely high” by the WHO. International targets aim to bring down the overall global figure through better healthcare for mothers in regions where resources are lacking, the WHO says in its report.

Vocabulary: dødelighed – mortality rate

Queen recovering after back surgery

Queen Margrethe was reported to be in “good and stable” condition after undergoing surgery on her back at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen yesterday afternoon.

“The operation proceeded to plan and the Queen’s condition is good and stable under the circumstances,” the royal palace said in a statement.

The Queen is set for a period of convalescence after the surgery, with Crown Prince Frederik standing in for regent duties.

Copenhagen Police extend latest stop-and-search zone

A stop-and-search zone put in place by Copenhagen Police earlier this month has been extended after several knives were found in the area in question.

The zone, which covers large parts of the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods, has been extended by 14 days, meaning it will now expire on March 8th.

Police set up the stop-and-search zone earlier this month in response to several incidents of knife violence in the area. The violence is believed to be rooted in a gang-related conflict.

When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions and vehicles without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

“We have found a number of knives in the area and to secure public safety we have extended the visitation zone,” police said.

Vocabulary: visitationszone – stop-and-search zone

