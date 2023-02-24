Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish FM: War in Ukraine can only end with return of Crimea

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has told the Weekendavisen newspaper that he believes the war in Ukraine cannot come to the end until the Crimea peninsular, annexed by Russia in 2014, is back in Ukrainian hands.

Asked whether he backed the demand of Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, that Crimea be returned, he said he did.

“To give an honest answer, as things stand now, I would say yes. Because he is the one who is at war and he has absolutely fantastic national support,” Rasmussen said. “In Mykolayiv, 50,000 people have returned in recent months, a city where we’d all wonder: ‘Can you really live there?’ It makes an absolutely enormous impression. And if we then pretended to be judges and said: ‘They will probably only manage to get 80 percent or something like that back. It’s not enough.”

Danish vocab: ærligt – honest

Thought spring was on the way? Think again!

Danish state weather forecaster DMI has warned of late season snow over the weekend on Zealand and Bornholm, as wind from the north brings a front of cold air over the east of the country.

“When we look ahead towards the evening and the night [on Friday], wind will be coming from the north, somewhat colder air will be drawn down over the country and then there will be snow on Zealand and perhaps especially on Bornholm,” Jens Baunbæk Lindskjold, a meteorologist at the agency told Ritzau.

Lindskjold expects 5cm of snow on Bornholm, and daily frosts for much of the next week.

Danish vocab: nattefrost – frost

Denmark to start storing CO2 under North Sea from March 8th

The Greensand CCS project has announced that it will be ready to take the first deliveries of CO2 at its facility beneath the Danish North Sea from March 8th,

The project, owned by the companies Ineos and Wintershell Dea, aims to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from 2025, around one sixth of Denmark’s annual CO2 emissions.

The facility could be filled up within 15 years.

Danish vocab: CO2 lagring – CO2 storage

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe recovering after back surgery

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is in “good and stable” condition after undergoing surgery on her back at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on Wednesday afternoon.

“The operation proceeded to plan and the Queen’s condition is good and stable under the circumstances,” the royal palace said in a statement.

The 82-year-old Queen is set for a period of convalescence after the surgery, with Crown Prince Frederik standing in on regent duties beginning with an upcoming official visit to India.

The operation is the second time the Queen has undergone a surgical procedure on her back, after being treated for spinal stenosis in the early 2000s.

Danish vocab: planmæssigt – according to plan

Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Danish language requirements used when recruiting nurses from outside the EU will be relaxed, the government said as it presented a new spending plan.

Additional funding will meanwhile be spent in an effort to reduce processing times for foreign medical professionals awaiting authorisation to work in Denmark.

READ ALSO: Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Danish vocab: sprogkrav – language requirement