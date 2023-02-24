For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Danish foreign minister backs Ukraine's Crimea ambitions, snow this weekend, CO2 storage facility to open, and language requirement for nurses to be relaxed: here's the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 24 February 2023 07:55 CET
The Siri offshore platform which will pump the CO2 from the Greensand CO2 project under the North Sea. Photo: Greensand
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
New health funding plan, Queen recovering after back surgery and stop-and-search extended in Copenhagen. These are some of the main news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 23 February 2023 08:10 CET
