Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Of the 4,600 Ukrainians who left Denmark, 3,300 returned to Ukraine according to Statistics Denmark figures.

That number includes 1,500 women, 1,400 children and 370 men.

The statistics show that Ukrainian arrivals in Denmark peaked in the second quarter of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Immigration of Ukrainian nationals increased markedly in 2022. In comparison 1,900 Ukrainian nationals immigrated to Denmark in 2021,” said Statistics Denmark special consultant Lisbeth Harbo.

“The large immigration in 2022 should of course be seen in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Harbo said.

Women and children comprised 85 percent of all Ukrainian immigrants to Denmark in 2022.

That was primarily because adult men were generally required to stay in Ukraine and fight against the invasion.

The Danish statistics also show that every one of the country’s 98 municipalities received refugees from Ukraine last year.

Most were given addresses in major cities Copenhagen or Aarhus, where 9 percent and 5 percent respectively were housed.

Two other cities, Aalborg and Odense, received the next highest proportions with 4 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Denmark passed a special ‘Ukrainian law’ last spring enabling refugees from Ukraine to be quickly given temporary work and residence permits.

Recently released figures from the Ministry of Employment show that just over 7,000 Ukrainians are currently working in Denmark. That corresponds to approximately 56 percent of Ukrainian refugees who are available to the labour market.

Sectors including cleaning, hotels and hospitality and agriculture are among those to have hired the most Ukrainians.

“I think that these are excellent numbers. They show that many people, despite the difficult circumstances, wanted to find work and provide for themselves while they are in Denmark,” Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau in relation to the employment figures.

