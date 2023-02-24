Read news from:
Danish government agrees inflation package for vulnerable families

The government has agreed with three opposition parties on a package providing financial help to 40,500 young families in Denmark.

Published: 24 February 2023 13:47 CET
Danish employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen presents the new agreement for financial aid for low income families. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Spending of 300 million kroner will provide for cash payouts to vulnerable families who are struggling to cover costs as a result of inflation, the employment ministry announced late on Thursday.

Three left wing parties: the Socialist People’s Party (SF), Alternative and Social Liberals, have joined the coalition government in agreeing on the package.

A recent winter inflation spending plan designated the 300 million kroner amount for the purpose of assisting families. Thursday’s deal sets out how that money will be allocated.

It replaces a previous subsidy for families with children, known as børnetilskud, which expires on March 1st.

Although it replaces the earlier scheme, criteria for its distribution are changed although families who received the old subsidy will also qualify for the new one, the government said.

Families who receive the cash benefit are families in which one or both parents received benefits via the basic system of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp, in January. Alternatively, parents who were under the connected return-to-work benefit ressourceforløbsydelse in January can also qualify.

The money will be paid out in two instalments, the first by the end of June and the second in August.

The amount each family receives is determined by the number of children in each family. Families with one children will receive 7,500 kroner, families with two children receive 11,250 kroner, and families with three children will receive 13,500 kroner.

The amount is tax free and does not count towards the overall benefit total received by the parents. It is a one-off scheme and as such will not be repeated in 2024.

“What we are doing with this agreement is ensuring the poorest families get help with inflation. This is the same group [that received the previous subsidy, ed.] and we have added more, so we will reach 65,000 children,” Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

SF’s employment spokesperson Karsten Hønge said at the same briefing that SF was unhappy to see the previous arrangement discontinued because it provided for financial help to vulnerable families each year for as long as it was extended.

The party will therefore be “right behind this government to make sure this money is there next year. Because these families can’t do without this money, inflation or not,” he said.

Why prices in Denmark could still increase despite falling inflation

Around half of retail businesses in Denmark say they expect their prices to go up within the next three months.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:04 CET
Although inflation has fallen in each of the last three months in Denmark, half of the country’s retail businesses say they expect to put their prices up in the coming three months according to a report by news wire Ritzau.

Some 54 percent of retailers, excluding car dealerships, said they expect prices to go up according to data published by Statistics Denmark.

Around 43 percent said they expect prices to be “around the same as current levels”, while just 3 percent said they would go down.

Retail businesses are defined as those who sell directly to consumers and not to other businesses.

There are also signs that retailers are selling from their stocks rather than tying up capital in new stock, Ritzau writes. Around half of retailers told Statistics Denmark in January that their stocks were too full, but that proportion fell to a quarter in February.

“We can see that things are going a little better for retail. They have become a little less pessimistic, including not thinking their stocks are too large. And there are several of them who think they can put prices up,” Danske Bank senior economist Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen told Ritzau.

“When there are several who feel they can put prices up, that’s probably what they’ll do. And then we won’t quite get this inflation problem under control,” she said.

“It’s certainly positive because we’re talking about businesses which are doing better and are less at risk of closing. But we are in a situation where it is getting harder to control inflation,” she said.

Declining inflation in recent months is mainly related to a fall in energy prices. Economists tend to look at inflation measures which exclude energy and food prices as a way of assessing the extent to which inflation has taken hold in other areas of the economy.

This measure of inflation excluding energy and food, “core inflation” or kerneinflation, was lower than the overall inflation level – around 6 percent compared to 10 percent – in the autumn, when the latter measure peaked.

However, core inflation has continued to rise while the overall, energy-driven inflation rate has since started declining. That is a sign that end prices for consumers could remain high in the shorter term, even if energy bills are lower than they were in 2022.

“It’s a little paradoxical. Because if things aren’t going badly enough, we won’t get inflation under control. So central banks will have to raise interest again to make things go worse,” Hansen said.

