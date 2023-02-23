Read news from:
What does nurse language requirement mean for communication at Danish hospitals?

Denmark announced on Thursday it will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU in a bid to improve hospital care.

Published: 23 February 2023 16:36 CET
What does nurse language requirement mean for communication at Danish hospitals?
Danish senior health officials presented on Thursday a new plan to cut waiting times including relaxing a language rule for nurses recruited from non-EU countries. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish language requirements used when recruiting nurses from outside the EU are to be relaxed as part of measures aimed at reducing hospital waiting times.

The change to the requirements will mean that they will become more streamlined and unified than they are currently, the Ministry of the Interior and Health said.

Language criteria for nurses from non-EU countries will thereby be brought into line with the requirements used for nurses from EU and EEA countries.

This means that it will not be a legal requirement for non-EU nationals to pass a Danish language test before they are employed on a probationary basis, termed evalueringsansættelse in Danish.

This type of probationary employment means the nurse is hired for an initial six months on a full-time basis. During that period, the hospital can assess the employee’s abilities and communication skills. 

“It will still be ensured that health personnel have Danish language skills at the requisite level with respect to patient safety and more,” the ministry in an outline of the agreement.

“Many of our hospitals are in a difficult situation and we need to get them back on track so patients can get treatment sooner and we ease the strain on health staff,” Health Minister Sophie Løhde said in a press statement.

The national organisation for patients, Danske Patienter, expressed reservations about the relaxation of language criteria.

“This is a good and necessary plan to set in motion some things that can help the many patients who are waiting for treatment today,” deputy director Annette Wandel told news wire Ritzau.

Allowing hospitals to evaluate the language skills of staff locally could result in differences in how this is assessed, a potential factor in patient safety, she noted.

“Communication, in other words being able to understand what is being said and to express oneself, that is a core element of patient safety. So we could well be concerned here,” Wandel said.

“This is why it’s important that there is a follow-up so that a breakdown in quality does not happen here. Because we completely get that it is necessary to speed things up in relation to bringing in foreign doctors. We need them,” she said.

Patients in Denmark need not be concerned about the impact of the decision on quality of care, according to Anders Kühnau, head of Danske Regioner, the national body which represents the regional health authorities and which signed off on the government spending plan.

“It will be the local employer which decides, as is the case with health staff from EU countries, whether the [nurse’s] language proficiency is sufficient,” Kühnau said to Ritzau.

“So Danes should not be concerned that they will meet health personnel who do not have the required language proficiency,” he said.

“It is clear that if you have a very patient-facing job, good language skills will naturally mean more than if you are in a different role where you don’t have the same amount of patient contact,” he said.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Published: 23 February 2023 10:58 CET
Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff

Danish language requirements used when recruiting nurses from outside the EU will be relaxed as part of measures aimed at reducing hospital waiting times, the government said as it presented a new spending plan on Thursday.

Additional funding will meanwhile be spent in an effort to reduce processing times for foreign medical professionals awaiting authorisation to work in Denmark.

The government and Danske Regioner, the national body which represents the regional health authorities, have agreed on a number of measures aimed at cutting waiting times in a new plan for the health service.

A key feature of the agreement is a reform to language requirements used when hiring foreign nurses.

The change to the requirements will mean that they will become more streamlined and unified than they are currently, the ministry said.

Language criteria for nurses from non-EU countries will thereby be brought into line with the requirements used for nurses from EU and EEA countries.

This means that it will not be a legal requirement for non-EU nationals to pass a Danish language test before they are employed on a probationary basis, termed evalueringsansættelse in Danish.

This type of probationary employment means the nurse is hired for an initial six months on a full-time basis. During that period, the hospital can assess the employee’s abilities and communication skills. 

“It will still be ensured that health personnel have Danish language skills at the requisite level with respect to patient safety and more,” the ministry said.

The agreement also pledges to form a “Task Force” which will “present suggestions for a smooth and efficient process to ensure that the requested foreign health staff can quickly take part in health service tasks,” the ministry said in an outline of the agreement.

The task force will include representation from regional health authorities and municipalities and will provide its recommendations “by the summer holiday”, it said.

An additional 5 million kroner in 2023 and 9.7 million kroner in 2024 has been set aside for the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the agency which processes work permit applications, to reduce a bottleneck in pending applications from third-country health staff waiting for their qualifications to be authorised for work in Denmark, and thereby given work permits.

The overall objective of the new plan is three-fold, Health Minister Sophie Løhde said at a briefing on Thursday.

‘Danish hospitals in a difficult situation’

These are a reduction of waiting lists, a three percent increase in the number of operations and medical examination and investigations for patients at pre-pandemic standards.

“Many of our hospitals are in a difficult situation and we need to get them back on track so patients can get treatment sooner and we ease the strain on health staff,” Løhde said in a press statement.

The agreement, which budgets two billion kroner of government spending on the health service in 2023 and 2024, also includes previsions to limit administrative work and partially extends the so-called frit sygehusvalg, the right for patients to choose the hospital at which they will be treated or examined.

It also asks more hospital staff to take evening, night and weekend shifts.

“We have made a very good agreement which will help bring down waiting times for patients. We will continue to work for a fair distribution of shifts among staff,” the head of Danske Regioner, Anders Kühnau, said according to news wire Ritzau.

“It’s also positive that it will be easier to hire foreign personnel with the skills that are needed most,” he said.

Earlier this month, the government reached an agreement for private hospitals to treat more patients on behalf of the public health system.

