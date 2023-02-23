For members
Does Denmark really have the highest tax in the world?
Denmark is known for having having high income tax but is it really the highest tax in the world?
Published: 23 February 2023 13:39 CET
The Tax Agency in Copenhagen. The most recent OECD report listed Denmark as the highest tax country followed by France, Belgium, Italy and Sweden. Some economists in Denmark disagree with the ranking. Photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark to relax language requirements for foreign nurses to boost hospital staff
Denmark will streamline language requirements for nurses from outside the EU and attempt to cut processing times for authorisation of foreign medical qualifications in a bid to improve hospital care, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
Published: 23 February 2023 10:58 CET
