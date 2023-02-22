Why is the number of part-time workers in Denmark going up?

At the end of last year, some 775,000 people aged between 15 and 74 worked in part-time roles according to Statistics Denmark data released on Wednesday.

The figure is an increase of 40,000 compared to 12 months earlier and means that around a quarter of the Danish working population is now in part-time employment.

That is a remarkably high proportion according to senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer.

The number of part-time workers has increased significantly over the last two years.

The youngest and oldest age groups in particular have seen a rise in their proportions of part-time workers.

“We should consider ourselves lucky that young and older people have been able and willing to participate in the labour market through increased use of part time work,” Stramer said in a written comment.

“That has ensured a surprisingly large increase in the labour supply. It has been a better match for companies’ high demand for labour for a period of time,” he said.

READ ALSO: How many teenagers work part-time in Denmark and what jobs do they have?

The Statistics Denmark figures show that the number of part-time workers aged 55-74 increased 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the same quarter last year.

This is primarily because workers in that age range prefer to work full time, according to the agency.

For 15–24-year-olds, many who take part-time jobs do so to support themselves while studying.

The new employment figures show that employment went up by 1,800 in December to an all-time high total of 2,973,100.

READ ALSO: What salary can you expect to earn in Denmark?