WORKING IN DENMARK

Why is the number of part-time workers in Denmark going up?

The number of people who work on a part-time basis in Denmark increased in 2022, newly-released figures show.

Published: 22 February 2023 11:43 CET
More people in older and younger age groups are now taking part time jobs in Denmark with labour in demand in many sectors. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

At the end of last year, some 775,000 people aged between 15 and 74 worked in part-time roles according to Statistics Denmark data released on Wednesday.

The figure is an increase of 40,000 compared to 12 months earlier and means that around a quarter of the Danish working population is now in part-time employment.

That is a remarkably high proportion according to senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer.

The number of part-time workers has increased significantly over the last two years.

The youngest and oldest age groups in particular have seen a rise in their proportions of part-time workers.

“We should consider ourselves lucky that young and older people have been able and willing to participate in the labour market through increased use of part time work,” Stramer said in a written comment.

“That has ensured a surprisingly large increase in the labour supply. It has been a better match for companies’ high demand for labour for a period of time,” he said.

The Statistics Denmark figures show that the number of part-time workers aged 55-74 increased 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the same quarter last year.

This is primarily because workers in that age range prefer to work full time, according to the agency.

For 15–24-year-olds, many who take part-time jobs do so to support themselves while studying.

The new employment figures show that employment went up by 1,800 in December to an all-time high total of 2,973,100.

WORK PERMITS

Denmark set to permanently ease work permit rule as bill reaches parliament

A government bill to permanently change the minimum wage criteria in a key work permit scheme will receive its first treatment in parliament this week.

Published: 21 February 2023 11:17 CET
The government says the bill, which will permanently reduce the minimum wage required under the Pay Limit Scheme (Beløbsordning), will make it easier for companies to recruit skilled workers from non-EU countries.

Danish businesses have urged for work permit rules to be eased so they can meet a labour shortage by recruiting workers from abroad.

“This is a wish that has been expressed by large parts of the Danish business community in recent years,” economy minister Troels Lund Poulsen told news wire Ritzau.

“With what we have now tabled, we are going to make a permanent arrangement which will thereby also give a framework for better conditions for Danish businesses which in a high number of areas are under pressure in relation to attracting and recruiting the necessary labour,” he said.

Low unemployment levels have resulted in business organisations, notably the Confederation of Danish Industry, repeatedly calling for more recruitment from abroad to be allowed.

Last year saw a majority in parliament pledge to support a proposal to reduce the Pay Limit scheme, an arrangement by which work permits are granted to non-EU nationals. The Pay Limit scheme allows work permits to be granted to applicants who have been offered a wage above a set amount by a Danish employer.

Under the old rules that minimum wage was 448,000 kroner per year. The agreement reduces it to 375,000 kroner per year.

The reduction was set to remain in place for an initial three-year period. However, the proposal was never passed into law because Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called an election before it was voted on in parliament.

The new government proposal makes the reduction to the Pay Limit minimum wage permanent, rather than introducing it on a temporary basis.

This is “first and foremost to give companies assurance that this will not be a ‘stop-and-go’ policy where there some rules that apply for a short period and then they’re gone again,” Poulsen said.

“Businesses now know what rules they need to follow,” he said.

“That makes it easier to make a recruitment process where you have a certainty about whether the people you are hiring can contribute positively to the company which is hiring them,” he said.

