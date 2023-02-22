Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A new law proposed against war crimes, the foreign minister at the UN for anniversary of the Ukraine war, and an ex-foreign minister charged with leaking state secrets are among the main news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 22 February 2023 08:22 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has placed a banner at its headquarters near Copenhagen to mark a century since its founding. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Party wants new Danish law on war crimes 

The opposition Socialist People’s Party (SF), a centre-left group, says it wants Denmark’s laws to be changed so that war crimes are specified as a crime in the Danish legal code, which is not currently the case.

SF has tabled a bill to that end, and the party’s justice spokesperson Karina Lorentzen noted that most European countries have implemented laws on war crimes.

“Denmark is the only country alongside Italy that has not specifically criminalised this. I think it’s embarrassing,” Lorentzen said.

Denmark can prosecute under its criminal law for crimes like violence, rape and murder, which are typically tied to war crimes. But it cannot prosecute for war crimes alone.

“Both Amnesty and Dignity [Danish Institute Against Torture, ed.] also propose this because there can be uncertainty as to whether all forms of war crime are included when you – as is the case today – prosecute under Danish criminal law by looking for paragraphs which can apply to the culprit,” Lorentzen said.

Vocabulary: krigsforbrydelser — war crimes

Foreign minister at UN to mark anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will travel to UN headquarters in New York City to participate in proceedings marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24th last year.

Rasmussen is scheduled to meet UN General Secretary António Guterres and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a press statement, Rasmussen said it was “incredibly important that the world’s countries now meet here at the UN – the cradle of international rule-based world order – with regard to showing their support for a just and long-term peace in Ukraine,” he said.

Vocabulary: årsdag — anniversary

Ex-minister charged with revealing state secrets

Claus Hjort Frederiksen, who was defence minister between 2016 and 2019, was yesterday charged with leaking state secrets in a case linked to a scandal regarding Denmark’s collaboration with US intelligence.

Frederiksen wrote on Facebook that Danish intelligence officers had “presented me with a charge sheet.”

“I dispute having exceeded the limits of my extensive freedom of speech rights as a politician and I have not disclosed alleged state secrets. Period,” the former minister wrote.

He has been under investigation for leaking confidential information, but he enjoyed immunity as an MP until November, when he did not seek re-election in the general election.

The exact information he is believed to have leaked has not been made public.

Vocabulary: punktum — period/full stop

Crown Prince and Princess to visit India

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will travel to India on an official visit later this month.

The visit will take place from February 26th until March 1st and take in capital city New Delhi along with Chennai and Agra, the Danish royal palace said in a statement.

The Crown Prince couple will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, and Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard in the latter two cities.

Representatives from some 36 Danish businesses will also be present on the visit, which has the objective of promoting Danish export opportunities to India and the green partnership between the two countries.

Vocabulary: statsbesøg — state visit/official visit

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

One in three Ukrainian refugees in Denmark want to stay, online shopping habits change, fewer choose to start their own business and other news in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 21 February 2023 08:28 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

One in three Ukrainians wants to remain in Denmark after war 

Just over one in three Ukrainian refugees in Denmark say they would prefer to continue their lives in Denmark once the war in their country is over, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, which has published the results in a press statement. Some 37 percent of Ukrainians who are in Denmark as a result of the war said they want to stay.

The Danish government has in recent years followed the principle that refugees must return to their home countries once it is deemed safe for them to do so (by Danish authorities). This has led to some controversial decisions to send Syrians back to the Damascus area.

Around 30,000 Ukrainians have come to Denmark as refugees since the Russian invasion began on February 24th last year.

Danes bought more online last year but spent less

Danish consumers bought more items online in 2022 but spent lower sums overall.

An annual analysis of online spending habits by the Danish Chamber of Commerce found that 287 million transactions were undertaken by Danes online last year, a 4 percent increase.

Their spending meanwhile totalled 179.9 billion kroner, a 1 percent drop from 2021.

The trend appears to follow a broader pattern of consumers in Denmark opting for lower-priced items as their finances are squeezed by high energy prices and inflation.

Number of self-employed in long-term decline

The number of self-employed people working in Denmark has declined over the last 13 years, new data from interest organisation SMVDanmark reveals.

Some 20,000 fewer people are self-employed now compared to 13 years ago. That means self-employed now make up 6.2 percent of the overall workforce, compared to 7.4 percent previously.

“It’s important that some people dare to make the leap and take a risk as self-employed. In the end, we risk missing out on the future Maersk or Lego,” SMVDanmark senior economist Thomas Gress told newspaper Berlingske.

Denmark to send 42 temporary home units to Turkey

Denmark will send 42 transportable housing units to Turkey to house some of the thousands of people who no longer have a roof over their heads after last week’s catastrophic earthquakes.

The units, which resemble camping huts, can accommodate four people each and have a floor area of around 14 square metres. They can be set up individually or joined together to make larger units.

They include heating and air conditioning, according to the international section of the Danish Fire Service (Beredsskabsstyrelsen), which is arranging for the transfer of the units at the request of the Danish government. It is currently unclear where in Turkey they will be used.

“We have had good experiences with these housing units. We have also previously given some to Ukraine where we are very sure they have been useful,” the head of Beredsskabsstyrelsen international Jens Oddershede told news wire Ritzau.

SHOW COMMENTS