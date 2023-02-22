Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Party wants new Danish law on war crimes

The opposition Socialist People’s Party (SF), a centre-left group, says it wants Denmark’s laws to be changed so that war crimes are specified as a crime in the Danish legal code, which is not currently the case.

SF has tabled a bill to that end, and the party’s justice spokesperson Karina Lorentzen noted that most European countries have implemented laws on war crimes.

“Denmark is the only country alongside Italy that has not specifically criminalised this. I think it’s embarrassing,” Lorentzen said.

Denmark can prosecute under its criminal law for crimes like violence, rape and murder, which are typically tied to war crimes. But it cannot prosecute for war crimes alone.

“Both Amnesty and Dignity [Danish Institute Against Torture, ed.] also propose this because there can be uncertainty as to whether all forms of war crime are included when you – as is the case today – prosecute under Danish criminal law by looking for paragraphs which can apply to the culprit,” Lorentzen said.

Vocabulary: krigsforbrydelser — war crimes

Foreign minister at UN to mark anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will travel to UN headquarters in New York City to participate in proceedings marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24th last year.

Rasmussen is scheduled to meet UN General Secretary António Guterres and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a press statement, Rasmussen said it was “incredibly important that the world’s countries now meet here at the UN – the cradle of international rule-based world order – with regard to showing their support for a just and long-term peace in Ukraine,” he said.

Vocabulary: årsdag — anniversary

Ex-minister charged with revealing state secrets

Claus Hjort Frederiksen, who was defence minister between 2016 and 2019, was yesterday charged with leaking state secrets in a case linked to a scandal regarding Denmark’s collaboration with US intelligence.

Frederiksen wrote on Facebook that Danish intelligence officers had “presented me with a charge sheet.”

“I dispute having exceeded the limits of my extensive freedom of speech rights as a politician and I have not disclosed alleged state secrets. Period,” the former minister wrote.

He has been under investigation for leaking confidential information, but he enjoyed immunity as an MP until November, when he did not seek re-election in the general election.

The exact information he is believed to have leaked has not been made public.

Vocabulary: punktum — period/full stop

Crown Prince and Princess to visit India

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will travel to India on an official visit later this month.

The visit will take place from February 26th until March 1st and take in capital city New Delhi along with Chennai and Agra, the Danish royal palace said in a statement.

The Crown Prince couple will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, and Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard in the latter two cities.

Representatives from some 36 Danish businesses will also be present on the visit, which has the objective of promoting Danish export opportunities to India and the green partnership between the two countries.

Vocabulary: statsbesøg — state visit/official visit