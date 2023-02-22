For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A new law proposed against war crimes, the foreign minister at the UN for anniversary of the Ukraine war, and an ex-foreign minister charged with leaking state secrets are among the main news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 22 February 2023 08:22 CET
Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has placed a banner at its headquarters near Copenhagen to mark a century since its founding. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
