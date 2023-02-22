Read news from:
Danish government proposes anti-grooming law

Denmark’s government wants to criminalise grooming with provisions for punishments of up to two years in prison.

Published: 22 February 2023 17:36 CET
A file photo pf the Danish parliament at Christiansborg Palace. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Grooming – cultivating a relationship with a minor with the objective of sexually assaulting them – should be a criminal offence punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years, the government proposes.

The government on Wednesday tabled a bill that will make grooming a crime under Danish law, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

A bilateral majority in parliament supports the legislation, according to the ministry.

“By criminalising grooming we are sending an important signal to our children and young people that it is never their fault when they are the victim of a sexual assault,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

“We must crack down on these digital child predators who move in the virtual communities which our children and youths are part of,” he said.

The bill also proposes stricter rules against extorting someone for sex and tougher punishments for tricking somebody into sex.

The General Secretary of charity Save The Children Denmark, Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, said the bill “updates the criminal law for digital reality”.

The charity has “fought for years” for the various elements of the bill, Schmidt-Nielsen said in an Instagram post.

The tabling of the bill in parliament means today is a “fantastic day for all children”, she also wrote, noting that it means “far more attackers can be convicted with the new law”.

‘Just delete it’: Danish police warn against allegation scam emails

Scam emails which include serious allegations and demands for large sums of money should be flatly ignored according to a Danish police special crime division.

Published: 7 February 2023 16:54 CET
The National Special Crime Unit (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK), which is concerned with fraud and cyber-crime as well as organised crime, issued advice on Twitter, saying it had been contacted by “many” members of the public over the fake emails.

“The recipients in these emails are accused of committing serious crimes,” NSK tweeted.

The emails include accusations of sexual assault against children and possession of child pornography.

They also claim that further action will be taken if the recipient fails to respond.

In a screenshot of one of the emails, tweeted by NSK, threats are made to send the allegations to national television stations and issue a fine of 750,000 kroner if the recipient fails to respond within 48 hours.

In another version, a fine of 75,000 euros is threatened.

Neither are addressed specifically to any individual.

Both versions of the email are full of error-strewn Danish. Examples include what appears to be auto-translated terms such as the use of “Mr.” as a form of address. Hjerteligt, literally “heartily”, is used as the sign-off instead of the normal med venlig hilsen (“with kind regards”).

One uses an address on Rue du Copenhague in Paris as the purported sender’s address of a Danish police commissioner, along with an email address that has a gmail username.

A screenshot from a scam email claiming to be from police in Denmark.

A screenshot from a scam emails claiming to be from police in Denmark.

The scam emails claim to be from Europol, a regional Danish police department or the National Police (Rigspolitiet), NSK said.

“These mails are scams! Just delete them!”, it said in the tweet.

