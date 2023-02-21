Read news from:
ESPIONAGE

Danish ex-minister charged with revealing state secrets

A former Danish defence minister said Tuesday he had been charged with leaking state secrets, in a case linked to a scandal regarding Denmark's collaboration with US intelligence.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:42 CET
Former Danish defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen in 2022. Frederiksen has been charged with revealing state secrets. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Claus Hjort Frederiksen, who was defence minister between 2016 and 2019, wrote on Facebook that Danish intelligence officers had “presented me with a
charge sheet.”

“The indictment is classified as secret so I’ll keep that to myself,” he said.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office said it had brought charges against a former member of the Danish parliament relating to “disclosing or passing on
secrets important to national security”.

It did not identify the accused by name.

“I dispute having exceeded the limits of my extensive freedom of speech rights as a politician and I have not disclosed alleged state secrets. Period,” the former minister wrote.

Hjort Frederiksen has been under investigation for leaking confidential information, but he enjoyed immunity as an MP until November, when he did not
seek re-election in legislative elections.

The exact information he is believed to have leaked has not been made public.

In May 2021, an investigation by several Danish media outlets revealed that the US National Security Agency (NSA) used Danish underwater cables to spy on
officials in France, Germany, Norway and Sweden until at least 2014.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel was among the NSA’s targets.

The revelations sparked an international scandal and the four countries demanded explanations from Washington and Copenhagen.

A few months later, Hjort Frederiksen claimed in an interview with public broadcaster TV2 that the agreement on the use of the submarine cables was made
in the late 1990s by US President Bill Clinton and Danish Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen.

“That’s what I understood. That’s how it is. From what I know,” he said at the time.

‘The date of the trial has not yet been announced but is to take place in Copenhagen. Prosecutors have requested that it be held behind closed doors.

“The case involves highly classified information that cannot be disclosed openly,” prosecutor Jakob Berger Nielsen said in a statement.

“Despite the high level of public interest, it is the opinion of the prosecution that the work of the intelligence services takes precedence,” he
added.

Hjort Frederiksen vowed that he would “fight to the outmost to keep (the doors of the trial) wide open.”

POLITICS

Why case of ‘spy’ sent to Syria is causing headaches for Danish government

Spanish courts say Ahmed Samsam fought for Islamic State but from his prison cell he insists he worked undercover for Denmark's spy agencies -- which have left him high and dry.

Published: 26 January 2023 12:14 CET
The affair is increasingly embarrassing for Denmark’s intelligence services and the government has repeatedly rejected calls for an inquiry.

Samsam says he was working for Denmark’s secret service PET and military intelligence service FE in Syria in 2013 and 2014, spying on foreign jihadist fighters.

Several investigations by Danish media have backed him up, concluding the 34-year-old Dane of Syrian origin never joined IS.

But the two intelligence agencies have refused to say whether he was working for them.

Samsam, who has a long criminal record, travelled to Syria in 2012 of his own accord to fight the regime.

Danish authorities investigated him after his return but did not press any charges.

He was then sent to the war zone on several occasions with money and equipment provided by PET and later FE, according to Danish media outlets DR and Berlingske.

They based their reports on anonymous witnesses and money transfers wired to Samsam.

In 2017, threatened by Copenhagen thugs in a settling of scores unrelated to his trips to Syria, Samsam headed to Spain.

There, he was arrested by Spanish police, who were surprised to find pictures of him on Facebook posing with the IS flag.

Samsam was sentenced the following year to eight years in prison for having joined IS.

“When he was arrested in Spain in 2017 he was 100 percent sure that he was going to be helped by Danish authorities”, his lawyer in Denmark Erbil Kaya told AFP.

But the Danes never intervened.

“It’s very difficult to prove you’ve been an agent. It’s not like he has a payslip or employment contract”, said Kaya.

Samsam has been serving his sentence, since commuted to six years, in Denmark since 2020.

Last year, he filed a lawsuit against Denmark’s intelligence services to force them to acknowledge his role with them.

The case is due to be heard in August.

“It’s very rare to leave an agent to serve a long prison sentence”, Magnus Ranstorp, a terrorism expert and research director at the Swedish Defence University, told AFP.

He said the fact that Samsam was arrested in Spain may have complicated his situation.

In a case like this, “an intelligence service would prefer to sweep this under the rug”, Ranstorp said.

“These are things that can’t be exposed in court. Even if the agent is no longer of any use, he shouldn’t attract any attention.”

During last year’s election campaign, Danish politicians across the board said they wanted an official inquiry.

But the new left-right government in power since December has rejected it.

“To protect our open society and democracy, it is essential that nothing that concerns the intelligence services be revealed”, the justice ministry told AFP.

Samsam’s lawyer Kaya condemned the government’s stance as “incomprehensible”.

Samsam “has the impression that the authorities don’t want to help him and are doing everything to hide the truth, he added.

“The truth will be revealed one day and I think this case will be called our ‘Dreyfus affair'”, the lawyer said, referring to the French criminal justice scandal at the turn of the 20th century.

Samsam recently went on a one-week hunger strike from his prison cell to protest “the inhumane conditions of his imprisonment”.

In December, the two intelligence services said they never divulged the identity of informants “both for the sake of the sources themselves and for the services’ operations”.

Being an informant or agent does not grant immunity from conviction if illegal acts have been committed.

“Deny, deny, deny! That’s the golden rule for these services. They never reveal their sources or their methods”, said Ranstorp.

The case was “harmful to their reputation, but they’ll survive it”, he said.

Several Danish opposition parties are still calling for an investigative commission.

And like with any good spy story, a movie is in the works.

